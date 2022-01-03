It was not quite three weeks ago when Mayor London Breed assailed “the bullshit that is destroying our city” and moved to deploy more cops into the Tenderloin to make things right.

It was not quite two weeks ago when the Board of Supervisors, in a fraught, 10-and-a-half hour meeting, approved the mayor’s declaration of an emergency.

There is still, according to people involved in banging out this plan, “no solid plan.”

The “linkage site,” where street drug-users will be directed — not by cops as initially proposed, but by city or nonprofit workers — may not be a tent but, instead, an actual building. As of Dec. 29, no lease had been signed on any physical site, despite what Department of Emergency Management boss Mary Ellen Carroll told the Board last month.

So, there’s a lot up in the air here: Thus far, it’s a conceptual site offering conceptual services.

Also up in the air is the controversial role of law enforcement. It’s not entirely clear what cops will do or even what they should do. Chief Bill Scott said police officers will be “engaging” with the community, which sounds exactly like something a police officer would say.

Whatever the “plan” is at the top, cops on the street are saying the objective, as they see it, is to simply be visible; the “plan” at the moment is for police to be police.

In a sane and rational world, all this would be okay. It’d be ridiculous to expect a comprehensive strategy to undo generations of drugs and filth and crime and misery in the Tenderloin at this point in the process.

The Tenderloin has, for decades, served as this city’s de facto containment zone; San Francisco’s strategic reserve of drugs, filth, crime and misery. Altering that in a lasting way would require serious discussions about what obligations should be taken up by other parts of the city, and the crafting of deeply organized and well-resourced initiatives to target and remedy the myriad governmental failures of the last half-century.

But we’re not doing that. Instead, following Breed’s bombastic Dec. 14 press conference, we’re essentially cobbling ideas together on the fly — with those expressing any consternation regarding this half-baked process being cast as intransigent. “My fear,” says one of the planners, “is that everything is happening so fast, that we’re not being as thoughtful as we should be.”

That’s for sure, and it starts at the top: Our mayor has, for years, pushed for supervised consumption sites and other novel ideas to counter this city’s mounting overdose death toll, a plague that has touched her own family. And, behind the scenes, she still is. But her recent blunt calls for more cops and “jail or treatment,” a so-called “tough love” approach that garnered national attention, could undermine her longstanding, heartfelt goals.

Calls for compassionate, practical solutions and increased law enforcement aren’t like chocolate and peanut butter. They’re potentially contradictory, and could cancel each other out.

In 2017, Breed, then president of the Board of Supervisors, created a citywide task force to examine the implementation of supervised drug consumption sites. Getting one of these established without triggering a federal raid has been a longstanding challenge. But New York has managed to do it, and now-Mayor Breed remains supportive of strategies allowing for drug use in controlled environments rather, than forcing people into dangerous and solitary places.

Under Breed, the city has obtained a brick-and-mortar structure on Geary. And, we’re told, potential legal blowback from the federal “Crackhouse laws” may be sidestepped with something as simple as an adjacent, nonpermanent structure. Additional “pop-up” consumption sites may be deployed soon.

(Will there be discreet drug use in the future “linkage site”? Will this opportunity be sold to street drug users as a motivating factor for them to go there and, perhaps, avail themselves of other services to turn their lives around? Again, nobody is saying so on the record.)

So, let’s give the mayor the benefit of the doubt. There is certainly political gamesmanship being laid on thick, but Breed wants things to improve in the Tenderloin, and is supportive of new approaches.

City officials tasked with carrying out the mayor’s “plan” were “walking back what she said so hard it looked like John Cleese and the Ministry of Silly Walks.”

With that said, it’s not as if she needs to cloak her practical and compassionate goals with law-and-order rhetoric to appease the local electorate. Safe consumption sites poll better here than any politician: 77 percent of San Franciscans supported safe-injection sites in this 2019 Dignity Health poll.

So the tough talk and calls for more cops and “making life hell” for street drug users — that’s political theater, a sop for people who like slapping their palm on the table and shouting “about damn time!” and fodder for a lazy, bogus media storyline about a liberal, big-city mayor’s “pivot.”

For the city workers, nonprofit employees, and community members who’ll be expected to do the work on the ground to make meaningful change happen in the Tenderloin, this is maddening.

In meetings with community members, city officials tasked with carrying out the mayor’s “plan” were “walking back what she said so hard it looked like John Cleese and the Ministry of Silly Walks,” said one attendee.

“When the mayor talks to me about how much we need safe-consumption sites I think, ‘Great, this mayor is looking at evidence-based solutions,’” says a longtime Tenderloin service provider. “But when she talks about increased policing and arresting people with substance-abuse disorders, I get cognitive dissonance. I feel like I’m not talking to the same person about how to manage this problem.”

If cognitive dissonance, bruised feelings and broken trust were the worst possible outcome here, everyone could live with that. The past several weeks have been a master class on how to not introduce and craft sound policy. But, again, if even a little positive change comes from it, these will seem like superficial gripes.

But that’s far from the worst-case scenario here. Sending in the cops because of spiking overdose deaths could lead to even more deaths.

“Safe-consumption sites and drug treatment and various harm-reduction — it’s all been shown to work,” says Alex Kral, an epidemiologist whose research regarding safe-consumption sites has been touted by the city. “But there have never been any papers showing increased law enforcement works. Research, in fact, shows the contrary: Law enforcement actually hurts when it gets to drug use and overdoses and death.”

Kral has been pushing for safe-consumption sites in San Francisco for at least 14 years, during which time, thousands of people have overdosed. If one or more is established here and if this becomes accepted, mainstream practice, he sees that as an unmitigated positive. But clumsy use of law-enforcement could undercut this. Cops could simply flush drug dealers and users to other parts of the city, and into dangerous and solitary places where they’re more likely to die of an overdose. Compelling users into supervised sites or treatment under pain of incarceration, Kral says, is doomed to fail.

“That is forced drug treatment; that works for some people, but generally, it does not work. Only a small fraction of people who now want drug treatment can now get it. Why would you waste that precious resource on people who are not ready or willing?” he asks.

“There are probably close to 200 safe-consumption sites around the world, and I am not aware of any other place where they have made suggestions about things like, the police can take you to this site or take you to jail. If police are forcing you to go to jail or go to this service, the service is seen as an agent of the police.”

If there is some Swiss watch of a “plan,” it hasn’t yet trickled down to the cops on the street. And the ones I’ve talked to are also extremely skeptical of the efficacy of any so-called crackdown.

There have, in recent years, been joint operations with the feds that led to dozens of dope-dealers being arrested and even deported. “But that hasn’t changed anything,” said a veteran San Francisco street cop.

When you stomp on a big puddle, you just make a bunch of smaller puddles. The Tenderloin is this city’s big puddle. Will “success” here be defined as a reduction in visible drug-use and misery, with a predictable uptick in neighboring areas and on BART trains?

“We have to acknowledge that police cannot fix everything. Across many large cities, police have been used to prop up policies that were not so good, and where people who were poor and Black and disenfranchised suffered,” said a longtime officer. Non-police solutions, he continued, “are worth a shot. Whatever police are doing out there, it’s not working. Cops are out there working every day but the Tenderloin is progressively declining anyway. You can’t change human nature just because some cops are out there.”

The Tenderloin is this city’s living embodiment of unintended consequences. This should be front-of-mind for everyone attached to the effort to change this. As the man whose picture graces the larger bills changing hands on Tenderloin street corners once purportedly said: “When you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”

