Debbie McConihe was behind the bar at Southern Pacific Brewing prepping for the New Year’s Eve crowd when she explained the difference between a Manhattan and an Old Fashioned to this reporter.

It’s sugar, bitters, and bourbon or whiskey with an orange peel for the latter. For the former its rye or bourbon whiskey, vermouth and bitters all garnished with an orange peel or Maraschino Cherry.

The Manhattan is McConihe’s go-to. And if, like her, you’re not too fond of sweet drinks, you’ll probably opt for the peel over the cherry.

“I do enjoy making a really solid cocktail,” she said, but she has to be ready for more than the old standards. The adventurous and knowledgeable are “always coming up with new variations of different drinks, or something slightly different but it’s a completely different name.”

As an alternative to memorizing everything, there is a brewery “cheat sheet,” she said, but “phones also are really helpful.”

McConihe has been bartending at the brewery since April and balances her shifts here with another job as a cocktail waitress.

Originally from Pennsylvania, she came to study documentary photography nearly 18 years ago and stayed. She currently makes her home in the Outer Sunset. Nowadays, photography is a hobby and she works full time behind a bar or serving cocktails.

For New Year’s, the brewery had extra “barback” help which is like the equivalent of a busser for table service – someone to help keep things stocked, organized, and running smoothly. She prepped a few extra supplies like fresh juices and fruits just in case.

McConihe likes that “there’s always something to do, so you can stay busy” as well as the plentiful opportunities to “interact with different kinds of people” from regular locals to tourists.

“There’s a lot more work that goes into it than just making drinks, but it is fun,” she said.

There are the simple pleasures, too. “I really enjoy being able to pour a beer just like really well,” she said.

Her version of a weekend is Monday and Tuesday and, when it’s her turn to go out in the Mission, she relies on the nearby trio of Doc’s Clock, Homestead, and Bender’s.