We confirmed cancelations and openings with the organizations below, but plans are subject to change. Stay safe out there, folks!

Canceled: “Navidad Negra! Bajada de Reyes”

The bilingual, family friendly “Navidad Negra! Bajada de Reyes” Afro-peruvian concert and dance showcase at Mission Cultural Center for the Arts originally scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. has been canceled “in the interest of maintaining the safety of our community.”

Postponed: 20 years of SF Sketchfest

The nationally renowned comedy festival SF Sketchfest has been postponed. Sketchfest was founded right here in San Francisco 20 years ago and was originally scheduled to kick off tonight at 7 p.m A slate of talents were set to perform in the Mission at Brava Theater at 24th and York streets, including the Groundlings who were to take audience requests of popular movies to perform the film’s black version, and Michael Meehan’s “brilliant abstract artistry” and Johnny Steele’s “barely-contained tornado of malarkey” between other sets. The rest of the over festival’s over 500 talents would have performed in diverse formats (i.e. live podcasts, stand-up, workshops, storytelling, and more) at venues across the city through Jan. 23.

4 Exhibitions, 2 Artists’ Talks, and 1 closing reception

Start off the weekend’s artistic offerings at the opening of artist Ian Robertson-Salt’s “Nine to Five” solo exhibition at Voss Gallery at 24th and Bartlett streets. The reception goes from 6 to 9 p.m. and requires masks “when not actively enjoying beverages.” Otherwise, you can catch his work and “The Down Low” curation of regional artists at the gallery until Feb. 5. For details and updates, visit Voss Gallery online or call (415) 234-3691.

On Saturday, the Catherine Clark Gallery on Utah Street between 15th and 16th will host an opening reception between 1 and 5 p.m. for two artists exhibiting there with artists’ talks at 3 p.m.: Marie Watt with Companion Species (Calling Back, Calling Forward) and Ana Teresa Fernández with Borrando la Frontera and Erasure.

Masks are required, no refreshments will be served, and the reception’s extended hours are intentional “in light of the [omicron] surge” noted a press release. to facilitate less crowding, noted a press release. Read and see more about the exhibitions here. For details and updates, visit Catharine Clark Gallery online or call (415) 399-1439.

Also on Saturday, The Drawing Room says goodbye to Tom Seligman’s “Ink & Clay” exhibition which they have hosted since early December. The reception begins at 4 p.m. at The Drawing Room near 23rd and Capp streets. For details and updates, visit The Drawing Room online or call (415) 828-8460.

Secession Studio to move but maintain Bay Area ties

In other art news, Secession Art & Design on Mission Street between 29th and Valencia is moving. Owner & curator Eden Stein is relocating to Santa Rosa this month, but the current Mission Bernal location, which opened in 2007, will be open until mid-March. Thereafter, Bay Area customers within 60 miles of the new Santa Rosa location can receive free delivery on art 48×48” or smaller from Stein and her toddler.

“Thank you to our loyal customers who gave us the support, strength, and creative energy to thrive in 2021,” wrote Stein in a New Years’ email from the studio and gallery. “The new year is feeling full of hope and possibility.

Free guided walking tours in Mission Dolores and among murals

Over the weekend, explore your neighborhoods on foot with SF City Guides. Every Saturday, “volunteer ambassadors” lead a group at 10 a.m. from Charlie’s Deli Cafe at Folsom and Precita streets to explore the decades of mural art on Mission walls. The tour includes the charming Precita Park and Balmy Alley’s “powerful works expressing feelings about immigration, war, gentrification, as well as healing and the celebration of women.”

On Sunday, SF City Guides leads a Mission Dolores neighborhood walk from the gold-painted fire hydrant at the southeast corner of Church and 20th streets at 11 a.m. The walk claims to show participants how the neighborhood is a “microcosm of San Francisco” through glimpses into the area’s original residents, the Gold Rush and 1906 earthquake, and waves of immigration and activism.

They recommend signing up ahead of time for the Mission Murals walk here and the Mission Dolores Neighborhood walk here. Donations are accepted on the website, too.

Help people file their taxes with MEDA

Tax season is here, but rather than inspire dread, you can inspire hope for someone else who might need some extra help this year. The Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) is hosting virtual training on Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 to train a cadre of volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. Learn more and sign up here for Jan. 8 and here for Jan. 15.

Casa Sanchez Building considered for city landmark status

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee is considering an ordinance to designate the Casa Sanchez Building at 2778 24th St. between York and Hampshire as a city landmark. The building was named San Francisco’s 100th legacy business in 2017. To provide comment for the Committee, call into the hearing on Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Find meeting access directions here.

Celebrating Ruth Asawa and inclusive art

Throughout the month of January, arts nonprofit Ruth’s Table on 21st Street near Capp is honoring their namesake artist Ruth Asawa’s birthday with a series of drop-in maker workshops. They’ll foster a focus on creative re-use and paper products in-person on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. as well as virtual “eco paper decor” workshops on Thursdays and a virtual origami series.

In addition, Ruth’s Table partnered with the Palo Alto Arts Center to bring “The Art of Disability Culture” exhibition to their Mission gallery space. The show opens on Jan. 27 and features artists with disabilities from other organizations including Creativity Explored. “Ruth’s Table is a valued ally in the work of inclusion and participation for people with disabilities,” said guest curator Fran Osborne in a statement on their website, “and a perfect venue to showcase organizations that continue to pioneer inclusive art practices and artists whose work will challenge us.”

For more about Ruth Asawa’s legacy, Ruth’s Table is offering a virtual, visual history of Asawa’s public art in the Bay Area, including the Growth mosaic at Bethany Senior Housing near Capp and 21st streets, next Thursday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. Learn more here.