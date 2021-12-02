If you’ve managed to recover from last week’s turkey-induced coma, you may well be looking for things to do this weekend. Here’s our round-up of upcoming events around the Mission.

Covered California at Manny’s

Image courtesy of Covered California

Today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manny’s on 16th and Valencia St., you can enroll in Covered California, a free service that helps you find subsidized healthcare coverage.

The folks at Covered California should be able to help you find healthcare that suits your needs, as well as figuring out if you are eligible for free or discounted coverage. No sign-up is required – just head to Manny’s today if you are interested in finding out more.

Open mic (without a mic) on 16th and Mission

Once you’ve got your healthcare sorted, the freeform – and free – live performances tonight at 16th and Mission could be the perfect way to celebrate.

You will find performers from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. outside the BART station. Comedians, poets, DJs, and musicians of all stripes are welcome to participate in any language and in any form. Take in San Francisco’s diversity of talent or, if you are feeling brave, show off your own skills.

Poetry and light in Golden Gate Park

“Entwined” by Charles Gadeken. Photo courtesy of San Francisco Parks Alliance.

The Alterverse, a month-long celebration of poetry and light taking place throughout Golden Gate Park, kicks off today.

Put together by the arts non-profit Illuminate and San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, the Alterverse includes a swathe of free events and art installations. Light shows will be splashed across a number of the parks’ landmarks, and there will be poetry readings and music throughout December. You can find a full itinerary here.

Tonight, festivities get into full swing with the opening of the immersive light exhibition “Entwined” by artist Charles Gadeken. You can find the work in Peacock Meadow, near the eastern entrance to the park. And at 4 p.m. next to McLaren Lodge, San Francisco’s official Christmas tree is being illuminated to welcome in the holiday season.

Become an artist-in-residence at the public library

Previous artist-in-residence Jeremy Fish, in collaboration with City Hall. Photo by Rick Marr.

San Francisco Public Library is searching for four artists to join them for a ten-week residency from February to May 2022. The artists would be tasked with creating works that respond to the library’s extensive resources – 3.7 million books, films, and other items – and its staff.

This collaboration with the public library is the latest in a series of residencies organized by the San Francisco Arts Commission going back to 2015. Previous artists have partnered with City Hall, the Planning Department, and even the Covid Command Center.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Friday. A specific project idea is not required, but applicants will need to put together a resume, a letter of interest, and some examples of previous work. More details are available on the Arts Commission website.

Man@ng is Deity: live dance and film

Production still from “Man@ng is Deity” dance film. Photo by Hana Sun Lee.

This part-film, part-live dance performance is based on the real-life stories of Pilipinos who emigrated to America between the 1910–1940s only to be used for cheap labor. Created by award-winning artist Alleluia Panis, the show is an exploration of the “bitter hardships, the fleeting joys, and their determined spirit of survival and camaraderie that defined” them.

The show premieres this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the ODC Theater, and there will be two more showings over the weekend. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased here.

Caturday at Dolores Park

Cats galore will be at the park this Saturday (not to scale)

On the first Saturday of every month, friendly felines descend on Dolores Park to socialize, explore the great outdoors, and enjoy sun-soaked cat naps.

If you have a cat or just want to make the most of the unseasonably good weather by meeting a new purrfect pal, head to Dolores Park between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Red Poppy Art House reopening

Some of Red Poppy Art House’s artists. Image courtesy of Red Poppy Art House.

For the past 22 months, the Red Poppy Art House has kept up a steady online offering of artistic treats including live music, poetry, and all manner of visual arts. Now, for the first time since the pandemic began, they are hosting an in-person performance.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, 12 musicians will be playing at the Red Poppy Art House on 23rd and Folsom St. Artists promise a positive panoply of distinct sounds: Rawcoustic Trio will be serenading the audience with music from Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and the US; Pablo Estigarribia will be playing tango piano; and Istanbul Connection will be showcasing what they call “old school Balkan Latin folk music in a funky Bay Area context.”

Listening outdoors is free and indoor seats can be reserved with any donation. You can find out more by taking a look at the event’s Facebook page – and if you still prefer your events remote, you can hear the music streamed there as well.

“Ink and Clay” by Tom Seligman

“Five of Them,” one of Tom Seligman’s earlier clay pieces. Photo by Tom Seligman.

This Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Drawing Room on 23rd and Capp St. is unveiling its latest exhibition – “Ink and Clay” by Tom Seligman.

Well known for his playful use of nails and clay, as well as detailed drawings, Seligman has been featured at the Drawing Room before in his provocative 2020 exhibition “Nail Fetish.” You can find out more about the upcoming exhibition here.

Neighborhood trash pick-up

Image courtesy of Manny’s

If you are feeling conscientious this Sunday and want to help keep San Francisco beautiful, Manny’s is hosting a trash pick-up at 11 a.m.

All the necessary tools will be provided. Volunteers will be setting off from Manny’s on 16th and Valencia St. and are planning to grab brunch at noon, once the area is spotless. Doing good in the community and breakfast food – what’s not to like?

The Alterverse: Youth Poetry Day

The Golden Gate Bandshell lit up as part of the Alterverse. Photo courtesy of the Alterverse.

This Sunday, the Alterverse is hosting the perfect event for any budding writers in your family. Young poets from the 826 Valencia writing program will perform their poems at the Golden Gate Bandshell from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You will also get the opportunity to add your own stanza to a public collaborative poem. You can find out more about the event here.

Tinker Time at the Mission Science Workshop

The workshop encourages kids to get hands-on with science. Photo courtesy of the Mission Science Workshop.

Every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Mission Science Workshop in Excelsior is hosting free drop-in sessions for children to have fun with science.

The center is bursting with magnets, fossils, bones, radios, and a wealth of other resources to spark curiosity in young minds. And there may even be some slithery friends around who are keen to meet your budding biologists…

No prior knowledge is expected and the center caters to both English and Spanish speakers. You can find out more about the program on their website.

Final Civic Convo: Indigenous theater in the Bay

Jordan Battle, manager at the performance venue Z Space, has been hosting periodic “Civic Convos” about theater and the experiences of people of color since March 2021.

Next Wednesday is her final panel, where she will be talking about Indigenous theater in the Bay with guests from the Native Writers’ Theater and student theater group In The Margin. You can join the conversation at 6 p.m. by signing up to the Zoom here.

To find recordings of previous conversations, take a look at the Z Space website.