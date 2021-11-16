Paul Mooney first moved to San Francisco in search of a community, knowing that the city was a safe and welcoming place for gay men like himself. He found a home next to Dolores Park, where he’s lived for 18 years.

But the past few years have proven challenging.

First, his building on 19th Street was sold to new owners in 2018. Within months, the new owners attempted to evict him and his fellow tenants including several other long term LGBT, seniors and Asian American residents.

And while the tenants managed to fight off that first eviction attempt, another eviction notice came their way in October of 2020, with the landlord using the Ellis Act, a 1985 California state law which allows landlords to evict residential tenants and remove the building from the rental market.

On a cloudy Monday tenants, public officials, and supporters gathered, spilling into the street in front of the large gray building, chanting and cheering and carrying signs — and made it clear they would not go easily.

“We want the owners to know that we’re here, we’re organized and we’re not going anywhere,” said Mooney, speaking at the rally of about 50 people in front of his 12-unit building on Monday, reminding anyone listening that they were long-term tenants and prepared to fight the Ellis Act notices.

And he has a point — tenants who know their rights and band together to fight their evictions have a much higher likelihood of keeping their homes.

“Most of the time in San Francisco, if your building goes up for sale and tenants stick together in that building, those tenants get to stay,” said Sarah “Fred” Sherburn-Zimmer of the Housing Rights Committee, which counsels and organizes tenants facing eviction.

Lauren Montana Swigger, who attended the protest with her drum to perform with the Brass Liberation Orchestra, said the cause hit close to home for her. In 2013 she and her 12-year-old daughter were evicted from their home on San Carlos Street after their landlord convinced her he was moving into the unit himself – an owner move-in eviction.

“We didn’t know any better,” Swigger said. Once she had accepted a “crappy” buyout and was forced to leave town, she realized that the owner never intended to move into the building.

The disability status of some at 3661 19th St., allowed the tenants to get a one-year extension on the eviction, as per Ellis Act specifications. But that year is up and the landlords aren’t backing down: In late October, the building’s owners began filing unlawful detainer suits against some of the tenants who have refused to leave. No one in the building has accepted a buyout, Mooney said.

The landlords — or “out-of-town speculators” as the speakers at Monday’s rally called them — of 3661 19th St. aren’t new to evictions. Tenants complained that the building owners are actively displacing residents in other buildings – all to make a quick buck.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who spoke during Monday’s rally, called District 8 “ground zero” when it comes to Ellis Act and owner move-in evictions. Mandelman called for a repeal of the Ellis Act, referring to speculation and ensuing evictions “a cancer on this city.”

The building is owned by 3661 19th Street LLC and VR Investments LLC. The former is owned by trusts in the names of Jeff Pollack, Edith Wong, and Pierre and Tracy Malak. The latter is owned by Ryan C. Fong’s living trust.

Pollack and Wong have issued Ellis Act evictions at their buildings on Albion and Natoma streets as well, according to Mooney. The Malaks, meanwhile, have already Ellis Acted three of the five units at their building at 672 Castro Street and already converted them to TIC’s, or tenancies-in-common.

“The Ellis Act is used by speculators who have no interest in being responsible landlords,” said Jeanine Reisbig, who has lived since the 1980’s in the apartment on Castro Street owned by the Malaks. “All they want to do is unjustly evict seniors and disabled workers and many others who need reasonably priced housing.”

Reisbig said her partner depends on healthcare at UCSF, and the couple is only able to stay in San Francisco because of their rent-controlled apartment.

On the phone on Monday, Pierre Malak denied any involvement in the building at 3661 19th Street or knowledge of the eviction process. When asked if he collects rents from the tenants living there, he declined to comment and hung up the phone.

Pollack and Fong did not respond to requests for comment.

The tenants at 3661 19th St. are represented by Steve Collier, an attorney with the Tenderloin Housing Clinic.

“There’s defenses to an Ellis Act eviction,” Collier said. The tenants’ legal standing may be “somewhat limited compared to other types of evictions,” Collier added, but he hopes to get the case thrown out with the motions his team will file on behalf of the tenants.

Most attendees on Monday called for a repeal of the decades-old act notorious for displacing renters. At the very least, Supervisor Mandelman said, if the Ellis Act can’t be repealed there should be a delay built in to prevent building owners from flipping properties. So far, earlier attempts to repeal the Ellis Act have failed.

Photo by Eleni Balakrishnan

But Assembly Bill AB-854 seeks to stop flipping: It would require building owners to hold a property for at least five years before executing an Ellis Act eviction. If they were already evicting tenants at another building using the Ellis Act, the owners would have to wait 10 years.

And to avoid the issue of evictions altogether, some speakers said, these rent-controlled buildings full of long term residents could ideally be purchased by community nonprofit organizations, leaving tenants with a peace of mind that their lives won’t be suddenly uprooted.

Supervisors in the Budget and Finance Committee will vote this Wednesday to unlock $64 million from the city’s Fiscal Cliff Reserve and apply it toward social housing.

Larry Kuester, a senior who spoke with a microphone trembling in his hand, told the crowd about how he first came to San Francisco from Tennessee decades ago to “be over the rainbow.” But the stress of his current situation has been sending him to the emergency room with anxiety.

“​​San Francisco currently loses about 400 rent control units a year,” Kuester said. After working for the Department of Public Health and living in his home for over 31 years, he now fears he may end up homeless if evicted.