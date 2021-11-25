Ajmal Amani may have been suffering a mental health crisis when he was shot by two officers on Nov. 19 at the Covered Wagon Hotel in SoMa. During a virtual community meeting held Wednesday afternoon, the SFPD confirmed that Officer John Quinlan shot the gun that killed Amani, while Officer Danny De Leon Garcia shot a beanbag rifle.

Amani, 41, had been brandishing a knife the morning of Nov. 19 and engaged in heated interactions with the staff of the CW Hotel on Folsom Street near Fifth Street. The hotel provides transitional housing for people who have been involved with the criminal justice system or have been released from jail.

Amani had a history of mental health issues, confirmed by his case manager, who called 911 minutes after the hotel did. The case manager told the dispatcher that Amani has PTSD and may be suffering from a psychotic episode. Amani was previously an interpreter for the U.S. government in Afghanistan.

By the time Amani’s case manager hung up, saying she was on her way to the scene, two officers from Southern Station had already arrived, according to the dispatcher in the 911 call recording.

Hotel surveillance footage, which was presented to the public on Wednesday afternoon during a community town hall meeting, showed Amani walking the halls with a knife and speaking in an agitated manner with two employees at the hotel, who hold up broomsticks when he approaches as if to maintain their distance. One employee ended up calling 911 for assistance.

One of few public commenters during the community meeting — held the day before Thanksgiving but​​ with already more than 1,500 views on Facebook as of Wednesday evening — asked if the officers might have taken a different approach, had they been informed that Amani may have been having a mental health crisis.

Police Chief Bill Scott said that, regardless of the situation, officers are trained to de-escalate, keep their distance, and take time to avoid using force, but added that “sometimes that works out with great outcomes, and sometimes the situation dictates other measures.”

When asked whether having a mental health expert on the scene would have helped, Scott said, “We would like nothing more than that.”

Officers Quinlan and Garcia arrive at the hotel at 8:10 a.m. and ask two employees for background information, and subsequently call for backup.

After a brief interaction when Amani comes into the hallway and then hurries back out of sight, Quinlan and Garcia retreat and wait in the hallway. They position themselves in doorways down the hall from where Amani’s room is out of sight around the corner.

From around the corner, Amani shouts at the officers to shut up and leave him alone, and tells the officers to shoot him.

Suddenly, Amani rounds the corner and quickly darts down the hallway toward the officers — both of whom deploy their weapons in quick succession. It is unclear which officer shot first, but in fewer than 10 seconds Amani is down; he rolls over with his head and torso out of sight.

According to department policy, an officer with a “less lethal” weapon is paired with an officer holding a gun, said Commander Paul Yep during Wednesday’s community meeting.

“The lethal cover officer is designated to protect the less lethal officer and have ready to deploy, if necessary, lethal force options,” Yep said. But in the video, it appears that both officers began shooting at practically the same time.

Yep said that Quinlan fired four rounds, and Garcia discharged the beanbag rifle three times. Amani suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen and another near his groin, according to officers who eventually rendered aid.

After Amani has been shot, he groans and writhes on the floor, and the officers scream at him to get on the ground and show his hands, backing away. They do not immediately render aid, apparently waiting for officers who arrive less than a minute later.

But then, the backup officers do not approach to render aid either — for the next three minutes, they search for a tactical shield which was left behind in the car. Amani’s knife is still near him on the ground. Eventually, officers approach and take the knife, roll a blood-soaked Amani over and cuff him, and only then begin rendering aid. Medics arrive another few minutes later.

In the minutes after the shooting, Garcia, who has the beanbag rifle, is heard sighing and taking deep breaths, while Quinlan, still holding up his gun, reassures him that everything is okay.

The police department presented the video footage and audio recordings to the public without any interpretation of whether the officers’ actions were within policy, citing an ongoing investigation. When asked why it took so long to render aid, Scott said that when weapons are involved, officers are trained to formulate a plan before approaching.

“We do not draw any conclusion as to whether the officers acted consistent with our policies, and the law, until the facts are known, and the investigation is complete,” Yep said.

Scott also offered his condolences to Amani’s family, “without suggesting premature judgment on the appropriateness of the force used” during the incident.

Although the officers spoke with two employees at the hotel when they arrived and throughout their interactions with Amani, no witnesses at the scene of the incident have yet been officially interviewed, Yep said.

Multiple investigations into the shooting — by the District Attorney’s office, the Department of Police Accountability, the Medical Examiner’s office, and divisions within the Police Department — are ongoing.

In some cases, the California Department of Justice conducts a criminal investigation into officer-involved shootings, but Scott said that investigators from the DOJ police shooting team determined that the incident didn’t meet the requirements for them to investigate.

An hour was set aside for community feedback and questions, but after only a handful of questions, the meeting was adjourned due to lack of public participation.