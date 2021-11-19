A man was shot and killed by police at the C.W. Hotel in SoMa this morning after officers responded to reports of a man with a knife, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At mid-day today, the front of the building had yellow police tape running across it. A few reporters and police were on the scene.

Officers received a 911 call about a man with a knife and arrived on the 900 block of Folsom Street around 8 a.m., the police report said. They “made contact with a suspect male” inside of a residential building, and a shooting occurred during this interaction.

Police report rendering aid to the man and summoning medics, who transported the man to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner’s office said the investigation is ongoing and could not disclose information about the victim.

It is unclear how many times the man was shot or by how many officers. The incident is under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office as well as the police department.

A man who cleans the nearby streets through the Yerba Buena Community Benefit District said that a lot of crazy stuff goes down at the hotel all the time.

District Attorney spokeswoman Rachel Marshall wrote in an email, “Our Independent Investigations Bureau Unit responded to the scene pursuant to our MOU with SFPD and are investigating.”

Jesus Zuniga, who operates the Ojo de Agua taco truck at the corner of 5th and Folsom streets, said he arrived after the shooting at around 9 a.m. The officers on the scene were using his normal spot on the corner and so he was serving today from the other side of the gas station parking lot.

The SFPD will hold a town hall meeting about the shooting within 10 days.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

