Ice cream cone in hand, Laura Daza stopped to admire La Mujer Del Jarron by Mario Cid at 23rd and Mission Streets.

“I really love the murals in the Mission,” she said as she paused to lick the mamey ice cream she had just purchased nearby at La Copa Loca Gelato. Mamey, she said, is a fruit that grows in her native Colombia.

Daza was on her way to the park “just to relax” after a week at her new job at Mission Economic Development Agency.

She commutes from Daly City to the same building where she worked for tenant rights organization Causa Justa a few years back.

La Mujer Del Jarron mural by Mario Cid at 23rd and Mission Streets. Photo by Anlan Cheney.

Daza has worked on housing justice and tenant organizing for eight years, including a stint with the Bill Sorro Housing Program. She returned to the area recently after finishing a master’s degree in urban planning from University of California, Los Angeles.

For Daza, the murals in the Mission are a welcome reminder of the neighborhood’s history and urban life.

“Despite the fact that so many people have been pushed out of the neighborhood, I think the murals help remind us of the heritage and the influence of immigrants and the Latino community in the neighborhood,” she said.