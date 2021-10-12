At Mission and 24th Streets. Photo by Walter Mackins

Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken. 

See all snaps. 

Walter Mackins

I am a native San Franciscan. Since becoming a photographer I’ve found The City always ready for her close-up, blemishes and all. I love doing shots here— can’t let tourists have all the fun.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Ha, ha! Jim Georgie’s, downstairs from the Allstar Hotel. . .

    Thanks for capturing a nice atmospheric image of an icon. Y’all had a cultural encapsulation on this place several years ago that covered some interesting donut-and-Chinese food history. Good to see it’s still in the mix.

    Reply
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *