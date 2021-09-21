Greg Billington, wearing bib 999.

Several regulars gathered at Delirium at 7.00 am to sip, and cheer on the runners

in Sunday’s marathon. When Billington ran by he looked as though he had just started his run,

but we were at the 22-mile mark!

Later, as one group ran by I yelled Beer and a Shot and this one fellow turned around and asked “Are you buying?

“No,” I said, “Keep Running.”

Want to contribute snaps? Send horizontal photos to info@missionlocal.com Subject Head: Snaps. Include 1. The photo, 2. A suggested headline. 3. Where it was taken.

See all snaps.