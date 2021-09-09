MoMA Free Family Day

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is hosting “Free Family Day” this Sunday, where adults can reserve free tickets if accompanied by a child or teenager.

The free admissions can go to up to four adults per child or teenager.

The day will feature the museum’s murals, among them, Diego Rivera’s timeless Pan American Unity.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserve tickets here.

Lowrider Exhibit

The Mission Cultural Center is hosting an art exhibit visualizing the lowrider lifestyle — one that started as an expression of Latino culture in the midst of police brutality, according to a release.

The show brings together vintage clothing such as jackets and shirts in Latino regalia along with visual arts such as photography, plaques, bikes, news articles, posters and more.

The exhibit’s Sept. 3 opening followed the San Francisco Lowrider Council’s 40th Anniversary event, “King of the Streets,” at Cow Palace.

The exhibit, which is free, runs through Sept. 27.

Art Auction for Homelessness Nonprofit

More than 180 pieces of artwork are up for auction with proceeds going toward a local nonprofit organization focused on tackling San Francisco’s homelessness crisis.

Held by and for the Coalition on Homelessness, the event kicked off with a scheduled auction over Zoom on Thursday. The silent auction continues until Sept. 23 at noon.

There are also raffle tickets for a wine tasting for up to 20, tickets to Six Flags, a Nintendo Switch and gift cards for places such as Haight-Ashbury’s The Booksmith and Oakland’s Chop Bar.

Click here to check out what’s available.

New and Improved Juri Commons

The Juri Commons, a mini-park bounded by San Jose Avenue and Guerrero, 25th and 26th streets, is reopening on Sept. 13 with new areas and improvements following a renovation.

The 1 p.m. reopening event will take place at 324 San Jose Ave. The park will feature a new children’s play area, a nature exploration area, improved park amenities and railway elements to memorialize the history of the site, where a railroad ran through the city starting more than 150 years ago.

See the event flyer here. For more information on the renovation, click here.

Volunteering on 9/11

Vaccinated individuals are invited to pack meals for community members on Saturday in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks and in memory of those who responded to them.

For the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance — also known as “9/11 Day” — volunteers will take on one of several roles to help pack 200,000 meals to be distributed through the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Volunteers will receive a meal and snacks, a 9/11 Day T-Shirt and potentially a chance to develop leadership skills.

Sign up or view more details here. Volunteers must bring proof of vaccination, have a photo ID and wear a mask through the event. A negative Covid test alone won’t suffice.

Autumn Moon Festival in Chinatown

Chinatown will be filled with festivities this weekend for the 2021 Autumn Moon Festival, presented by the Chinatown Merchants Association.

There will be entertainment, food vendors, mooncakes, activities for children, lion dancing and more along Grant Avenue between California and Broadway. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 12.

More information here.

Library Main Branch Hours Return

The San Francisco Public Library’s main library returned to its pre-pandemic service hours this week. View the hours for each branch here.

Main Library:

Sunday, 12–6 p.m.

Monday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Tuesday–Thursday: 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday: 12–6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Flower Shop Reopens

The flower design shop and gallery Beija Flor Gallery invites community members to come to the show room at 4786 Mission St.

The space opened last December but shuttered in February when shop owner Jessica Alicia’s business partner and fiancé passed away in February.

She reopened the shop in early July with her family’s assistance. Last month, it held its first workshop and a couple of popup events, she said.

Proprietor Jessica Alicia, a city native from the Mission and Excelsior, runs the shop with assistance from her parents.

Alicia, a city native, is planning to hold another workshop later this month as well as a popup on the last Saturday of the month.

Check out the website here.

An Electricians Art

The work of San Francisco artist and electrician Rico Duenas is on display at the David Ireland House at 500 Capp St. until Sept. 25.

Duenas repurposes construction materials and unassuming objects into lamps and other sources of light. He also recreates and repairs structures of light conveyed by David Ireland, lighting up works such as windows.

Duenas’ work can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday, and every Saturday, the garage will be turned into a Lamp Repair Shop where Duenas can repair people’s broken lamps. Finally, there’s a lamp-making workshop scheduled for Sept. 25.

More details here.

Where You Can Vote

On Sept. 11, the Department of Elections will open an additional ballot drop-off station in each San Francisco Supervisorial District .

These stations will have red ballot boxes that bear the seal of the City and County of San Francisco and be staffed by department personnel wearing red vests.

Eight locations will be at branches of the San Francisco Public Library. (Do not place your ballot in a bookdrop.) The other three locations will be at City College of San Francisco’s Chinatown Center, the CCSF Mission Center and the Chase Center.

The Department of Elections will open 588 polling spots for in-person voting on Sept. 14, Election Day, with a volunteer stationed at each polling location to assist voters.

Voters who didn’t receive a ballot or need a replacement ballot may go to the City Hall Voting Center to vote on-site or pick up a ballot packet, or authorize someone else to pick up a ballot packet for them with a signed note, according to the Department of Elections.

The deadline to submit a ballot is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Drop-off locations and hours can be viewed here. Voters can check the status of returned ballots at sfelections.org/VoterPortal.

Manny’s Watch Party

Did you repeatedly refresh your news webpage during the last high-stake election?

I did. It sucked. You can watch the recall election results roll in with others at Manny’s, the cafe and civic engagement hub at 3092 16th St.

The watch party starts at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Sept. 14. Details here.

Grand Reopening Week at Bar Part Time

Bar Part Time, the Mission District wine bar at 496 14th St., is hosting several DJs through Saturday as part of its grand opening this week.

Bar Part Time will feature DJ Patrick on Sept. 10 and Mishka on Sept. 11.

Hours this week are 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.