It’s been a tough week as wildfires ravage California, floods ravage the East Coast, and Texas ravages itself. On the upside, we still have activities for your Labor Day weekend.

Public Transit is back

BART and Caltrain are welcoming back riders with more trains and 50 percent off fares for the month of September.

All Caltrain rides will be automatically discounted, but on BART, only Clipper card users will see a price deduction. A new Clipper card costs $3, but you can avoid the fee by signing up through Apple Wallet or Google Pay, or by ordering a card online and setting up automatic reloading.

Music at the Market

As always, the Mission Community Market will host fresh farm produce and prepared foods from local vendors on Bartlett Street, as well as artisan goods from local small businesses this afternoon Sept. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. To top it off, a partnership with Little Mission Studio livens up the atmosphere with performances by local musicians.

Today, the Dos Bandoleros will perform at 4 p.m. If you miss the show, don’t worry, they’ll be back on the 23rd. If you’re a local musician and want to perform at the market, fill out Little Mission Studio’s form – they’re looking for local, diverse, family-friendly acts for the weekly market.

Police Chief hosts city-wide meeting

Join SFPD Chief Bill Scott and the San Francisco community this afternoon (virtually) to hear updates regarding “recent crime trends, new resident-driven public safety strategies, and the reform efforts that are currently underway within the department.” Chief Scott is also expected to answer questions from the community during the hour-long event.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. today. For details, visit the event page. Register for the Zoom event here.

Rally to keep SIP hotels

The city has begun shutting down the shelter-in-place hotels, which have provided the unhoused community added protection from Covid in addition to housing stability and even health benefits.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Coalition on Homelessness will lead a car caravan starting at noon outside City Hall to urge Mayor London Breed to keep the SIP hotels open. No car? No problem: bikes, wheelchairs, and pedestrians are also encouraged to join.

Yolanda Lopez fundraiser

Legendary Mission District artist and activist Yolanda Lopez has been fighting cancer and is currently in hospice care. A fundraiser has been started to cover the next few weeks of her care, during which she will need 24/7 medical attention. The fundraiser has already received massive support, but if you’d like to donate, visit the GoFundMe here.

Another month, another recall

Ballots in the governor recall election are due Sept. 14. If you didn’t register to vote in time, you can complete a same-day voter registration at one of the city’s 588 polling places on Election Day, or at the City Hall Voting Center, which is already open. For more information go here.

Voting and ballot dropoff is available at the City Hall Voting Center:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except Labor Day)

Weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day Tuesday Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The San Francisco Labor Council, the SF Democratic Party, the SF Latinx Democratic Club, SF Latinx Young Democrats and others are putting on their walking shoes to canvass in the Mission community this Saturday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and urge voters to vote ‘no’ on the recall of Gov. Newsom.

To join, bring a fully-charged cell phone, mask, and be ready to walk: participants will meet at Dolores Park and start canvassing from there. Training will be provided on using the mobile app before participants head out.

Lamp-making and Light Repair with Rico Duenas

Starting this Saturday, September 4, artist and electrician Rico Duenas will be launching a month-long show called “Light Repair” at the David Ireland House at 500 Capp Street. Duenas is a native San Franciscan who grew up accompanying his father to flea markets and garage sales.

Today, Duenas takes everyday objects and construction materials like sheet metal, and repurposes them into lamps and sources of light. In addition to the exhibit, each Saturday this month, the garage space will be transformed into a “Lamp Repair Shop” where Duenas will repair anyone’s broken lamp.

On September 9, there will be a Twilight Tour around dusk, where viewers can see the exhibit in a different light, so to speak. And on September 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Duenas will lead a Lamp Making Workshop.

Materials are included and all ages are welcome. Click here for more information on scheduling and tickets.

Shakespeare in the Park

The last segment of Shakespeare’s Pericles, Prince of Tyre (Episode 4: “This Great Miracle”) will be performed live around the Bay Area this month, including five shows at San Francisco’s McLaren Park, starting Sept. 18 at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheatre.

The first three episodes were streamed on YouTube, and a recap will be included in the live performances. The episodes are also available on demand for a limited time here.

Attendance is free, and the full schedule of live performances in San Francisco and beyond can be found here.

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema returns next month

The Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema is returning for its 18th annual free film screenings – this year both in its original form at Precita Park, and as a drive-in “South Slope Cinema” at Alemany Farmers Market.

Opening night will be held on Friday, October 1, at the South Slope Cinema, a pandemic-inspired alternative to the traditional park gathering. Filmgoers will register for a spot to watch the short films from their cars, tuning in via portable radio or an FM station from their vehicle.

On Saturday, October 2, BHOC will return to its roots and screen short films and a full-length feature at Precita Park. As always, dress for a San Francisco evening outdoors: organizers recommend you bring warm clothes, a blanket, a picnic, and low-backed folding chairs. Reservations are not required.

“We prioritized the need for everyone to feel safe in our venues, so returning to the drive-in and a park setting was a no-brainer,” said BHOC’s co-founder and art director Anne Batmale.

This year’s film crawl on Cortland Avenue has been cancelled, and instead BHOC will host several pop-ups in partnership with different co-presenters throughout the month. Co-presenters include Cine+Mas: San Francisco Latino Film Festival, Citizen Film, and BAVC-Next Gen.

The final night of the festival, which will include the celebration and screening of the four award-winning films and filmmakers of the 2021 season, will also be held at the South Slope Cinema in drive-in form on Friday, October 29.

Although the events are free, reservations are required for many of the screenings including the drive-in showings, as there will be limited capacity. More details and film lineups will soon be available at the BHOC website.