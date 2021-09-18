One man died and another was injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning on 22nd Street, according to police.

Officers arrived at the 3200 block of 22nd Street near Bartlett Street at 12:19 Saturday morning after reports of a stabbing, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

Officers found two men who were injured, immediately tried to aid them, alerted medics, and took them to the hospital.

One man was declared dead at the hospital. The other was wounded but survived.

“We do not have a suspect in custody and do not have a description to release at this time,” the police statement read.

A neighbor who lives near the site of the incident said police had taped off the area and were there until at least 2 a.m.

Anyone with information for either incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

These stories are breaking and may be updated.