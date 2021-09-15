Helen Diller Playground. Dolores Park.
The Helen Diller Playground was barricaded off on the morning of Sept. 14 for improvements. A dead man was discovered over the weekend in the bushes above and behind the swings. Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz

Amid the usual festivities of a typical Saturday afternoon at Dolores Park, an unexpected sight cropped up over the weekend: A dead man in the bushes near the playground. 

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers arrived at Dolores Park and located a man among the bushes near the playground, said Officer Robert Rueca, a San Francisco Police Department spokesman. 

The officers summoned medics, who pronounced the man deceased, Rueca said. 

Officers found no evidence of foul play; the Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, Rueca said. Messages for the Medical Examiner have not yet been returned.

Zoe Soter, a resident in the neighborhood, said she saw the Medical Examiner’s truck in the late afternoon. 

The body was found behind and above the swings of the Helen Diller Playground, said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. Police officers surrounded the spot to keep onlookers away, and the body was eventually lifted over the railing and taken away.

“I just felt awful for whoever it was passing away,” the neighbor said.

The area was closed off this morning for playground improvements, the resident said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible.

