San Francisco’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema — the five-auditorium, 536-seat theater known for its in-theater table service and “New Mission” marquee on Mission Street between 21st and 22nd — reopens today.

The movie theater chain, which first opened in Austin, Texas, closed its Mission District location during the city’s shelter-in-place order in March 2020.

The company, which has more than three dozen locations nationwide, announced that it filed for bankruptcy in March and then emerged from bankruptcy in June.

Its first showings will be “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” as well as “Candyman.”

The Roxie, which reopened in May, this weekend will show “The Green Knight,” “EMA,” “In the Mood for Love,” “Eyimofe (This is my Desire),” “8 ½,” “499,” “North by Northwest” (35mm), “The Rolling Stones: Charlie is my Darling,” “Pig,” “Tokyo Godfathers” (new restoration) and “Transmissions: Thief” (35mm).

You can snag tickets at the New MIssion theater here.