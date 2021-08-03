Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking help in identifying a woman admitted Saturday in critical condition. She is approximately 30-years-old and was brought in an ambulance from 35 Dorman Ave, the hospital wrote in a press release.

“The patient has short, brown hair, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 240 pounds,” the hospital wrote in a press release. “She has a tattoo on her right arm of two skulls with bones.”

Anyone who knows her identity should contact ZSFG Sheriffs Department at 628-206-8063.