A pedestrian appeared to suffer a seizure and collapsed on the ground while walking in the crosswalk at 21st and Mission streets a little after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, eyewitnesses said.

Three or four passersby noticed and immediately surrounded the man, who appeared unconscious, eyewitnesses said. A crowd surrounded him to help direct traffic, said Kelsey, a passerby who parked on 21st Street and saw the incident in her rearview mirror.

“He was walking — all we saw him hit the floor, and then he started to seizure, and then he had hit his face falling down,” Kelsey said. The man’s face was covered in blood.

Paramedics arrived within minutes and attended to the man. At first, he appeared unconscious, but he soon regained consciousness and was transferred into an ambulance while wearing a neck brace.

“He just dropped in the middle of crossing the street,” said Shawn Landrom-Teppish, who walked up Mission Street in time to see the incident. She said everyone quickly mobilized to help the man, and the Fire Department was there within about five minutes.

Mission Local reached out to the San Francisco Fire Department. The whole scene was cleared within 15 minutes, at about 4:20 p.m.

This story will be updated if and when more information becomes available.