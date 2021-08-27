Weekend opportunities for art aficionados and artists

A modern, urban quilter’s pop art show closes today (Friday, Aug. 27) at The Drawing Room (3260-62 23rd St). For her exhibition “All or Nothing”, artist Amy Ahlstrom reflects on her experiences with depression and anxiety “to create a space in which mental health is discussed openly, free from stigma and judgment.” Her textile works, made of colorful silk and Kona cotton, are on view and available for purchase at The Drawing Room website. There are two opportunities to interact with the artist today: Watch an Instagram Live discussion at 3 p.m. and/or attend the closing reception at the gallery at 4 p.m.

Artists with disabilities from Northern California are invited to submit new work by Aug. 30 for the 30th Annual Juried Exhibition at Southern Exposure (3030 20th St). There is no entry fee, and selected artists will receive a $200 stipend. The exhibition will run from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20. Learn more and submit work here.

Saturday book discussion with author and historian Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

Green Apple Books will host a virtual event Saturday at 3 p.m. with San Franciscan Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz to discuss her new book Not a Nation of Immigrants. In the book, Dunbar-Ortiz explores the history and harm of the idea that the United States is a nation of immigrants, explaining its contemporary relationship to settler colonialism, genocide, white supremacy, slavery, and structural inequality. For more information and to register on Zoom, click here.

Try an Afro-Peruvian dance class at MCCLA

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts invites community members back to class at 2868 Mission St. The high energy Afro-Peruvian class on Tuesday evenings exposes students to traditional music, instruments, and styles from Peru. This and other classes promise to improve flexibility and coordination, and live musicians are occasionally featured. Sign up or learn more about other opportunities, such as Afro Latin Drumming, Omulu Capoeira, and Break Dance practice, on the MCCLA website.

Local job-readiness opportunities for youth

Over the next few weeks, there are several opportunities for local young people to learn and improve their English, earn their high school diploma on the job, land a new job, and/or find a university. The Job Readiness for English Language Learners (JRELL) program registration period ends on Sept. 3. Learn more here. The San Francisco Conservation Corps (1698 Evans St.) is hiring people ages 18 to 26, and the four-day orientation in early September is paid. The experience includes career training and job placement assistance, and the starting wage is $17.50 per hour. Learn more about SFCC opportunities here, including how to earn a high school diploma while working.

Job seekers can visit the list of employment opportunities with grantees and partners of the Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families (DCYF) grantees and partners. Future students should mark their calendar for the 22nd Annual U-CAN Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) Recruitment Fair ​​on Sept. 13 at City Hall.

Federal unemployment benefits end on Sept. 4: guidance and other resources

Several opportunities for assistance with rent and housing, understanding tax credits and legal concerns, and more exist throughout the Mission. California’s Employment Development Department has assembled various resources for families and households to find and claim food and rent assistance, medical care and healthcare coverage, employment and training services, and more.

The Women’s Building is also currently offering a food pantry for immigrant families, a free legal clinic, fingerprinting for family reunification, and rent relief and housing application assistance. Learn more here.

Circus Bella brings family fun to town Aug. 28 to Oct. 3

The Circus Bella returns to San Francisco next week for a series of free, outdoor shows in and around The Mission. The hour-long production is geared toward families with children and features some Bay Area talent and live music. Nearby performances include Aug. 28 at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival (two shows that day), Sept. 11 at the Mission Creek Park Pavilion, and Oct. 3 at Hunters Point. For more information and other dates and locations in the Bay Area, visit Circus Bella online.

Beyond the Mission: Transgender History Month and block party in the Tenderloin

Following Mayor London Breed’s declaration of August as Transgender History Month in San Francisco, “The Riot Party” on Saturday commemorates the anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riots and honors the memory of our city’s trans community elders and ancestors. The free block party will be held in Compton’s Transgender Cultural District in the southeastern Tenderloin from 12 to 4 p.m. Proof of vaccination is required to attend.