A physical altercation that broke out on a Muni bus this morning left a man stabbed in the street in the Excelsior near Mission and Trumbull streets, with the knife abandoned in the front yard of the nearby Mission YMCA preschool.

Witnesses reported to the police that the altercation between a man and a woman started on the bus and continued after the pair disembarked in the Excelsior neighborhood. The SFPD responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. and rendered aid to the man who was suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, police confirmed.

The knife was discovered wiped down about 500 feet away in a planter in front of the Mission YMCA community center at 4080 Mission Street, where it was the first day of preschool. Bloody tissues — purportedly used to wipe down the knife — were found along the sidewalk. A bystander found what appeared to be a receipt from an Oakland convenience store, also covered in blood, and pointed this out to police.

The woman was also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed to Mission Local that both were taken into custody and the fire department confirmed they were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the altercation.

The Mission YMCA’s vice president of child and youth development Marissa Cowan said the incident did not interfere with the school’s programs within the locked YMCA building, and confirmed that staff did not witness what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

