Police are still looking for information about the May 28 hit-and-run at 16th and Folsom that took the life of 72-year-old pedestrian Christine Reed. After a month in the hospital, Reed died from her injuries on June 25. If you have information regarding this investigation, call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444, or send a text to TIP411.

Manny’s hosted its first in-person programming on Sunday, July 4 with a grand reopening party. In the next few weeks, keep an eye out for events with District Attorney Chesa Boudin on July 8, Mayor London Breed on July 28, and more. This Sunday, July 11, there will be free jazz curated by the Mission’s Jazz Mafia starting at 3 p.m. Visit Manny’s website for more details and tickets.

Chile Lindo Live!

Chile Lindo’s live music schedule for July is out! Drop by the Chilean deli at 2944 16th Street for empanadas, drinks, and live music Thursdays through Saturdays. The Saturday shows will start at 2 p.m., so you can dance in the sun before that July fog rolls in.

This weekend’s schedule will feature the following artists. Upcoming weekend lineups can be found here.

Thursday, July 8 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Danny Brown & Friends

Friday, July 9 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Manny & Danny & Friends

Saturday, July 10 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Ed Corzo Trio

Last Weekend of Psychedelic Candy

Evolved SF’s current exhibition, Psychedelic Candy, will run until July 17, featuring local artists like Susana Gomez. Swing by the studio at 3067 24th Street for funky colors, mind-bending patterns, and all the trippy mushrooms.

“My art comes from exploring psychedelic women in the 1960s,” Gomez said of her three pieces, called Psychedelic Roller Derby. Her work combines “roller derby with a blend of seduction.”

The Drawing Room photo exhibition

There will be an opening event for Elizabeth McMillan’s exhibit “In Passing: after the wildfires” on Saturday, July 10 at 3260 23rd Street. McMillan incorporates motion blur into her photography to “capture the perfect moment in time” — in this case, the Santa Cruz mountains after last year’s fires.

This is McMillan’s first solo show in the U.S., having previously shown her work in Spain. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. she will discuss her unique artistic process and her journey recovering from a debilitating tremor. A reception will follow at 7 p.m.

Car show at Rolling Stock

Rolling Stock Auto Repair Shop will host its 2021 Summer Car Show this Sunday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 601 Bayshore Blvd. They promise “beautiful cars for you to drool over,” plus music and food. Enter the show for a chance to win a trophy or other prizes! For more information, see the event details here.

Community Appreciation Day / School Supply Drive

Mission Native Apparel and Latinas with Masters will have a booth at this weekend’s Seventh Annual Community Appreciation Day, hosted by All In SF at La Raza Park.

On Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., come by the park and donate K-12 school supplies, or join the raffle to win anything from a pair of Mission Native’s Class of 2021 hoops to a Graduate Application Package – this includes application advising and resume support for grad school applicants. There will also be live music, vendors, and food.

And for recent high school grads: if you’re going to college in the fall, contact LatinaswithMasters@gmail.com to receive a college starter kit!

Check out the event details here. If you can’t make it, you can donate to the cause via CashApp @latinaswithmasters. All donations will go to purchasing students’ school supplies in August.

Beyond the Mission

If you want to venture outside the neighborhood, check out the Bayview Makers Kitchen, the newest addition to the Bayview neighborhood’s burgeoning Third Street Corridor. The new “coworking community hub” features local food vendors at 5698 3rd Street, which was previously vacant for more than three years.

“The Bayview Makers Kitchen … will provide smaller food businesses with the opportunity to grow and make a profit without extremely high overhead,” said District 10 Supervisor and Board President Shamann Walton. Currently, five vendors are signed up, but the space can handle up to 10. In addition to conducting business, vendors will also host and teach community classes in the new space.

Current “micro-businesses” include Nixta, a plant-based Salvadoran pupuseria, Bonjerk, an Asian jerky company, and The Vegan Hood Chefs, who make vegan soul food and American classics.

The project came together through a collaboration between Walton, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD), Economic Development on Third (EDoT), and local District 10 merchants. According to Walton, the Third Street Corridor’s vacancy rate has dropped from 30 percent to only 10 percent over the past year.

If you’re feeling artsy and adventurous, you can make the trek to SFMoMA where Diego Rivera’s Pan American Unity mural, which he painted in 1940 at a festival on Treasure Island, is on display for free. This was Rivera’s largest endeavor, which he painted in front of a live audience from a scaffold. Its symbols and imagery span North American geography and Aztec culture to the modern-day Bay Area.

After some restorations, the mural made its way from its City College campus home to the first floor of the museum, where it will reside for the next couple years. For details on when to visit, visit the SFMoMA website.