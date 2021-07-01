

Indigenous prayer walk

A flyer for the Bring Our Children Home prayer walk. (Photo courtesy of Arianna from the American Indian Cultural Center of San Francisco.)

Responding to recent discoveries of Indigenous children buried at residential schools in Canada, Indigenous community members are holding a prayer walk on Thursday to honor the lost lives, demand accountability for those responsible and advocate for the rights of Indigenous people.

“So now that the secret of these little buried bodies, our little Native American children, are buried, someone has to answer for it,” said Shirley Guevara, an event organizer. “Someone has to stand forward and say what happened. There has to be a record of what happened to these children and why they were buried.”

The event is also being held to protest injustices and inequities still experienced by Indigenous communities, from the well-documented tendency of missing and murdered Indigenous women to go unreported, to data showing that Indigenous people being many times less likely than others to live running water, to reports of Indigenous communities living without electricity — and much more.

“Atrocities are happening to us as Indian people every day,” Guevara said. “It’s not just what’s happened over (in Canada).”

Participants are asked to wear orange at the 1.5-mile walk, which begins at 4 p.m. at the Consulate General of Canada at 580 California St. The first stop is at Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral, the second at the United Nations Plaza and the third at Civic Center.

They will congregate at 5:30 p.m. at Civic Center, where there will be performances and speakers from Indigenous groups, including Round Valley, Fred Short of the American Indian Movement and the women’s drum group Red Lightning Woman Power, Guevara said.

There will be representatives from the American Indian Cultural Center San Francisco, California Consortium for Urban Indian Health in SF, KBBF Bilingual Public Radio, the Disability Services and Legal Center, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Womxn, Girls, and Two Spirit, Guevara said.

Art installation challenges a convention of women’s empowerment

Somatic artist Diana Lara is challenging conventions of women’s empowerment through her video dance installation “The Just In Case Woman.”

In her installation, the professional artist of 25 years explores women’s changing roles, expectations and responsibilities. It draws on the experiences of four women interviewees, her own experience as a somatic artist and the writings of scholars Sylvia Federici and Verónica Gago.

The installation extends across multiple chambers with soundscapes, pre-recorded dancing, three-dimensional prints and more at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

Growing up in Honduras, Lara would hear messages on the radio, from international organizations such as the United Nations, that an education and a job were what empowered a woman.

She acknowledged that it wasn’t inaccurate, but it seemed lacking — out of touch with the realities of women in countries where the sociocultural rules surrounding gender are stronger, and they experience more violence and sexual harassment.

“You have to struggle a lot to survive and feel safe as a woman, so that takes a lot of energy,” she said. “I feel like sometimes there is this view that if you’re not successful and don’t get an education and get the job, it’s like you are not empowered enough, it’s like they are imposing too much responsibility on the woman.”

Lara’s interviewees defined “empowerment” in any number of ways, from having time, to being creative, to having community, to being in nature, to feeling support from others, to being vulnerable.

“I don’t even like to use the word ‘empowerment’ because for me, it feels like power, from the point of view of physics, means doing things fast and with strength,” she said. “That’s the definition of power, and that is a very male perspective of things, isn’t it?”

Artists will lead small group tours in afternoon showtimes over the three coming Fridays, July 2, 9 and 16. You can buy tickets here.

Work in the arts

Visual arts nonprofit Roots Division is offering several opportunities for artists seeking to advance their careers, two with a Thursday deadline for applications.

Applications for the nonprofit’s education and exhibitions fellowships are due on Thursday. Roots Division is also accepting applications for its discounted studio space.

“In our Studios Program, we provide discounted work space and valuable professional and creative development opportunities for 25 to30 Studio Artists,” said Phi Tran, the nonprofit’s marketing and design director. “In exchange the artists give back to the community through volunteer service in arts education and public programming.”

The program offers below-market rate studio spaces for artists, usually with a yearlong commitment, in return for 12 hours of community service per month, such as teaching classes or helping with exhibitions, said Rachel Welles, operations assistant at Roots Division. Twenty-five to 30 studio artists use the space, and one solo space and one shared space are available.

“A lot of our artists join us because they value community, and we try to foster an inclusive and diverse cohort,” Welles said. “So we encourage everybody to interact with each other and kind of help each other out.”

The two fellowships, open for applications once a year, will provide chosen candidates a yearly stipend of $2,500 and access to free classes, workshops and other training.

The education fellow assists teaching artists in developing curricula, preparing materials, observing classes and documenting youth artwork.

The exhibition fellow coordinates presentations of the nonprofit’s studio artists at the Frank-Ratchye Studio Artist Project Space from August 2021 through May 2022, conducting studio visits, selecting artworks and hosting interviews and providing support with tasks such as image management, installation and copyediting. They may participate on the Curatorial Committee for 10 months.

For more information, contact submissions@rootdivision.org .

Buy some art

The Drawing Room, a studio and gallery on 23rd Street off of Capp Street, is holding a sale on original works, with proceeds going toward artists and local businesses and organizations.

The sale, offering 25 percent off, will feature artwork from Sophia Celson, John Musgrove, Christian Rothenhagen and Renée DeCarlo. The sale ends July 9.

For more information, contact info@drawingroomsf.com .

Speak up

San Francisco is asking residents to take a short, anonymous survey about how it can improve language services for those whose first language isn’t English.

The survey, available in nine languages, is being conducted by the San Francisco Office of Civic Engagement & Immigrant Affairs and the Immigrants Rights Commission.

Art in Protest Residency

The Mission’s Gray Area / Grand Theater has launched an art residency program to help artists explore and expand their digital skill sets while making art to promote human rights and democracy.

The program, Art in Protest Residency, will allow three artists — Chinese-Australian political cartoonist Badiucao, Belarusian illustrator and graphic designer Lilia Kvatsabaya and Cuban performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara — to use the incubator space at 2665 Mission St. from July 6 to Oct. 4 to develop their projects. It will culminate with their artwork being showcased at the 2021 Oslo Freedom Forum, which will be held in Oslo, Norway,

“Art is one of the most important and impactful forms of protest because it engages and enthralls the viewer,” said Céline Boustani, chief program officer for the foundation, in a statement. “Through the power of their work alone, artists can connect and unify democracy movements around the world.”