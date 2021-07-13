A July 11 shooting on Capp Street near 22nd Street left one man wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at around 11:16 p.m. Sunday and rendered aid to the victim, the department said. Medics transported him to a hospital.

Police listed 22nd Street as the location, while three neighbors at 23rd and Capp streets said they saw police taping off their intersection.

“When my partner heard the gunshots, he said it sounded further up Capp toward 22nd Street,” one resident said. “There were officers all the way up 22nd Street spanning down to 23rd. Twenty-second and Capp was blocked off, all the way down to 23rd, and the car that was shot was on 23rd at Capp Street.”

A second resident near 23rd Street told Mission Local he saw a man taken away on a gurney, and a third showed a picture of officers’ vehicles at the intersection. A fourth said they turned over video footage to police.

Police said the victim reported being in his car when several people approached him. After they told him something, one shot him with a firearm, police said. Police did not specify what the suspects told the victim.

The suspects fled on foot, the victim told police.

Officers found gunshots that damaged the victim’s vehicle, a detail corroborated by a later resident who informed Mission Local of the shooting.

The resident, whose partner heard four or five gunshots, provided pictures of the aftermath showing a vehicle with what appear to be three bullet holes in the passenger window and a fourth in the rear window at 23rd and Capp streets. A deep red liquid can be seen on the road near the car.

One neighbor said they heard three gunshots, while their partner heard six. Neighbors at 23rd and Capp streets said the intersection was roped off, and police redirected traffic. One added that they woke up to an officer with his car lights on at 4 a.m.

Officers processed the crime scene and searched the area for suspects, but no arrests have been made, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (415) 575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 and begin a message with “SFPD.”

The article has been updated with more details.