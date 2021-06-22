A selection of photos from photographer Mike Chen, taken during the pandemic in San Francisco. This week is the one-year anniversary of Unidos en Salud or “United in Health”, the partnership formed to provide low-barrier acces to vaccination, testing and care to the community.

CCSF nusing student Audrey Jung collects blood samples from a squeemish George Kailas as he is comforted by his partner Emily Brunts during UCSF’s mass COVID-19 testing study at Garfield Park. A comprehensive study of the virus’s spread held by UC San Francisco researchers in partnership with San Francisco Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg General, mass testing is provided free of charge for the 5700 residents in a one mile square radius of the Mission district. SAN FRANCISCO – APRIL 26, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

Rosairio Rodriguez, a volunteer with Unidos En Salud (United in Health), registers a Mission community resident for free COVID-19 testing at a low barrier test site targeting San Francisco’s hardest hit Latino community located at 24th Mission Bart Station on March 2, 2021. The recent vaccination focus has resulted in a severe drop in the emphasis and volume on regular testing.

Jessica Dormus and Methinee Mullen process swab samples with Abbott Antigen rapid tests at an Unidos En Salud (United in Health) low barrier COVID-19 test site located at 24th Mission Bart Station targeting San Francisco’s hardest hit Latino community on March 2, 2021. The recent vaccination focus has resulted in a severe drop in the emphasis and volume on regular testing at the test site.

Thu Nguyen swabs Johnny Williams for COVID-19 at an Unidos En Salud (United in Health) low barrier test site located at 24th Mission Bart Station targeting San Francisco’s hardest hit Latino community on March 2, 2021. The recent vaccination focus has resulted in a severe drop in the emphasis and volume on regular testing.

Volunteers with Unidos en Salud canvases throughout the Mission neighborhood putting up fliers notifying residents of free upcoming COVID-19 testing. Unidos en Salud (United in Health) a partnership between the Latino Task Force for COVID19, UC San Francisco, and the San Francisco Department of Health canvased and tested close to 1500 residents over 3 days at the 24th Mission Bart station in the Mission District of San Francisco focused on the most vulnerable Latino population. SAN FRANCISCO – NOV 19-24, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

Rafael Gonzalez, an AIDS researcher with the City of San Francisco canvasses door-to-door urging and pre-registering residents in the Mission neighborhood of San Francisco for free mass COVID-19 testing.

Medical student and volunteer Yohana Keleta swabs Mission resident Anna Zhong for COVID-19 during UCSF’s mass testing study at Garfield Square. A comprehensive study of the virus’s spread held by UC San Francisco researchers in partnership with San Francisco Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg General, mass testing is provided free of charge for the 5700 residents in a one mile square radius of the Mission district. SAN FRANCISCO – APRIL 25, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

CCSF student nurse and volunteer Karina Furlan swabs Mission resident John Herrera for COVID-19 during a free mass testing study at Garfield Park. A comprehensive study of the virus’s spread held by UC San Francisco researchers in partnership with San Francisco Department of Public Health and Zuckerberg General, mass testing is provided free of charge for the 5700 residents in a one mile square radius of the Mission district. SAN FRANCISCO – APRIL 26, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

Mission resident and artist Matthew Reinke is tested for COVID19 at home as his partner Melissa McMillan awaits her turn.

Unidos en Salud at 24th Street

Technicians with BayPLS contracted by UCSF process swab samples with antigen rapid tests at a COVID-19 pop up test site around 16th Mission Bart station. The pop up test site is a series of testing initiatives put on by Unidos en Salud – a partnership between UC San Francisco Medical School and Latino Task Force for COVID-19. SAN FRANCISCO – September 21, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

Unidos En Salud volunteers Glenda Cifuentes, a restaurant cashier, and Rosario Rodriguez canvasses throughout the hard hit Mission District passing out fliers informing community members of free upcoming low barrier COVID_19 testing. SAN FRANCISCO – Jan 9, 2020 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)

Technicians with BAPLS (Bay Area Phlebotomy and Laboratory Services) contracted by UCSF process test samples with BinaX rapid COVID-19 test cards to notify residents with results within hours. This is the 6th series of low barrier testing campaigns for San Francisco’s hardest hit Latino community. SAN FRANCISCO – January 10, 2021 (Mike Kai Chen/Freelance)