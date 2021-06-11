Auction to support local arts programming

Local artwork will be up for auction in a Facebook livestream on Saturday, with the vast majority of profits going toward free community arts programs for the public.

The art is viewable in-person at six galleries and cultural venues throughout the Mission.

Numerous local artists contributed, and 90% donated their work to Paseo Artístico, the collaborative hosting the event, Paseo Artístico lead curator Paul Flores said.

“We are offering in-person events again for the first time since COVID,” Flores said. “Go to the galleries, go see the art, enjoy the opportunity to experience art in-person again.”

The collaborative also brought back live art activities on June 4, following 15 months of virtual programming due to the pandemic.

For four years, the organization has hosted free art programming — such as poetry, music, crafts workshops, film and mural tours and readings — on 24th Street on the second Saturday of every other month. It costs about $5,000 to cover the costs of participating artists, venues and administration for each event and serves around 35 artists each time, Flores said.

Four-fifths of Saturday auction’s funds will go to Paseo Artístico, and one-fifth to the artists. It’s one of the only income sources Paseo Artístico has right now, Flores said. He hopes the auction will help the collaborative bridge a gap in funding to October, when a grant will kick in.

“We try our best to stretch the money as far as we can,” Flores said.

The Facebook livestream also will feature virtual performances from La Familia Govea, Rising Rhythms SF Dance Company and other groups.

Around 50 local artists are contributing to the auction, including AGANA, Juana Alicia, Susan Cervantes, Juan Fuentes, Azteca Negra, Kate Razo, Calixto Robles, Favianna Rodriguez, Michael Román, Josue Rojas and Rio Yañez.

You can register to bid and view the artwork online here.

The artwork can be viewed at the following local galleries:

Accion Latina Juan Fuentes Gallery — 2958 24th Street

Alley Cat Books Gallery — 3036 24th Street

Precita Eyes Gallery — 2981 24th Street

Adobe Books Gallery — 3031 24th St.

EvolvedSF — 3067 24th Street

Mission Cultural Center — 2868 Mission Street (@25th)

For more information, visit https://www.paseoartistico.org .

Community Chalk Day to add color, remove litter at Dolores Park

In what organizers hope to be the first of many, community members will decorate Dolores Park with chalk this Saturday with the intention of navigating visitors to waste-sorting stations.

To join the “Community Chalk Day,” participants should meet outside the bathrooms on the side of the tennis courts by the north end of the park along 18th street, said Josef Holt, a community outreach intern for the LoveDolores, the campaign hosting the event. Race to Zero Waste, a local nonprofit that regularly leads the stations at Dolores Park, will provide the sorting.

“Proper waste disposal is important in a place like Dolores Park because so many people come to Dolores every weekend,” Holt said. “We love this, but it can lead to a lot of trash issues throughout the park.”

Organizers hope to host the chalking on future Saturdays as well. For the time being, it’s likely to occur on a biweekly or monthly basis, Holt said.

The event goes from 12 to 3 p.m. Chalk will be provided. Those interested in future chalk can best reach LoveDolores through Instagram.

Media Noche to go mobile

Media Noche, the casual Cuban eatery on 19th and Lexington streets, on Monday announced the purchase of its first food truck on social media.

It will sell the full menu minus bowls – so sandwiches, salads and snacks, but none of the bowls served with black beans, rice and coconut slaw.

All that awaits its launch is permitting, but co-owner Madelyn Markoe is confident and hopes to launch the truck in early- or mid-July.

“I would really love to take on more opportunities where we would be able to do more community outreach and serve different communities,” Markoe said.

Parking locations are still up in the air, but Markoe said they’re considering joining the food trucks at Off the Grid in the Marina and Spark Social in Mission Bay. They’re also considering Sunset Mercantile, a pop up that features food, drinks and more in the Outer Sunset.

The truck will also allow them to do catering and serve at events such as weddings.

She hopes the truck will enable them to employ more staff, improve their business’s visibility and help them reach more communities with their philanthropic model that directs proceeds to a charitable local cause.

They plan to apply for a permit to park on public space and sell food in the future, but for now, they’re prioritizing the private permit to get the mobile business going.

Follow Media Noche at @Medianochesf on Instagram to stay in the loop.

Dance music on a closed Valencia Street

In its final outdoor performance during the pandemic, music collective New Nostalgia will DJ on Friday along Valencia Street, between 20th and 21st streets, during the weekend street closures.

“We just think it’s important to bring people together through music, and it’s more important now than ever,” said Brendan Luu, one of the three DJs.

Specializing in electronic, house, disco and techno, DJs Aakash, Osebo and Brendan Luu founded the collective in January 2020. Their second party was canceled due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place.

The three Mission residents, who are also roommates, have since practiced in their house near the performance spot and made the performances, while somewhat informal, a monthly event. There will be some original music mixed in.

“We were going to (DJ) whether the pandemic was happening or not, but I think we think it’s even more critical now that people have been locked up for so long and want a place to release,” Luu said.

Luu said that they hope to transition to indoor performances when regulations permit it.

The event will occur outside 923 Valencia Street on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Language Lessons’ streaming nationally

“Language Lessons,” a drama about online Spanish lessons that had its worldwide premiere in March, will stream nationwide from June 10 to 27 in a partnership between the San Francisco Latino Film Festival and Frame 45.

With its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, the film has scored 94 percent on the critic review website Rotten Tomatoes. It’s the feature directorial debut of Natalie Morales, who co-stars with Mark Duplass and Desean Terry.

For more information on the San Francisco Latino Film Festival, visit frameline.org.

SAFEhouse West Wave Festival to feature live, digital performances

Queer and transgender artists as well as artists of color will perform live in San Francisco and showcase digital performances on June 11, 12 and 13 as part of the 29th anniversary of the West Wave Festival.

The event comprises three live shows and eight pre-recorded videos. Creators star in their own comedic, dramatic and musical dance pieces. Four programs highlight queer, transgender and people of color, and emerging artists will be featured over the three evenings.

“(Creators) are challenging themselves by combining filmmaking with their choreographic impulses,” a press release states. “Most are up-and-comers building their performance careers. All bring a resurgence of creative energy to the 29th West Wave Festival.”

Tickets are $10 a program.

For more information, visit https://safehousearts.org/west-wave-dance-festival/ .

The performances:

Friday June 11 Virtual @ 5:00pm PST: Gina Stella dell’Assunta

Saturday June 12 Virtual @ 5:00pm PST: Sawako Gannon, Kevin Wong, Raven Malouf-Renning, Eve Chosak

﻿Saturday June 12 LIVE @8pm: Tachíria Flamenco, Dwayne Worthington, Rebekah Enderle at Joe Goode Annex

Sunday June 13 Virtual @ 5:00pm PST: Snowflake Calvert, JP Bayani, Rebekah Enderle, Swathi Lakshmanan