A new mural of La Doña is under way on Mission and 26th Streets.

The Mission’s own La Doña, who just performed at Stern Grove last weekend, is being painted on a wall on 26th and Mission by legendary Bay Area muralists DJ Agana, Robz and Vogue. “I feel it’s someone girls and women look up to, and who represents who we are, reflecting the neighborhood and where we came from,” said Agana.

The wall is on the outside of Casa Guadalupe Market. “She is a true musician, not just a sexual object. We need icons like that,” said Agana. Vogue, one of the artists who worked on the mural, which was funded by the San Francisco Giants, said it is impactful when people drive by and instantly recognize the community musician.

This weekend, stop by and check out the mural on your way to the many events going on in the Mission! To wit:

Who doesn’t love some wet paint? Friday and Saturday are the last days to check out Jen Props art at The Drawing Room

At the Drawing Room on 23rd Street, there is much more than just drawings. In fact, these days it is filled with works made from acrylic and ink. The current exhibit of artist Jen Prop’s work “Wet Paint” will be on view until Saturday, so stop by between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. if you want to meet the artist and hear from her about her work.

Otherwise, The Drawing Room is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

An art crawl through the Mission

On Saturday from noon until 5 p.m, you can wander from Catharine Clark Gallery to The David Ireland House, KADIST, and Southern Exposure — and enjoy the art these spaces have to offer. It sounds like a perfect Saturday plan, and a great way to enjoy the first official Saturday of the summer. No appointment is necessary, just head on out and enjoy the art.

Feel like gettin’ down for Pride ?

Well, Curio Bar has got you covered. They are hosting a Pride day party Saturday which will go from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Curio Bar at 775 Valencia. Get the info to get your dance on here.

Get Jazzy at Etcetera Wine Bar

The velvet seats outside Etcetera Wine Bar evoke that old-fashioned nostalgia that we all crave once in a while. So grab a friend, put on something fun if you’d like, and head to Valencia Street from 5 until 9 p.m. on Sunday night to hear the 29th Street Swingtet play some jazz!

Laugh the afternoon away at Atlas Cafe

There’s a comedy show at Atlas Cafe on Saturday hosted by Mutiny Radio. If you are in the mood to stop by, be sure to reserve a spot! The show is free, but they ask you to tip the comedians (That is, if they make you laugh). More info here!



An indoor dance show presented by Dance Mission! Imagine that.

Dance Mission Theatre always has something in the works. And this time, they have an indoor show! “I Want This Instead” is a dance exploration of desire, vulnerability and personal authenticity presented by Tim Rubel.

Warning: The show contains nudity, body positivity… and fierce dancing.

The show is at Dance Mission Theatre, 3316 24th Street on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and on Sunday at 7 p.m. They also have live-streamed tickets available. Tickets to the show are sold on a sliding scale of $10 to $35. Get them here.

Also, you can now go to the SFMOMA for free the first Thursday of the month

Bay Area residents can enjoy SFMOMA for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month. Two tickets per reservation. Reserve them here, if you’d like. Or just go on in.