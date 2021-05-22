Here is what is going on in the Mission this weekend!

Hyphy paintings at Voss Gallery

On Friday, May 21, there will be an exhibition of 12 paintings by Khari Turner at Voss Gallery on Bartlett and 24th streets. The show, “Hella Water,” includes works influenced by the Bay Area’s Hyphy Movement culture, which traveled across the nation in the early 2000s.

An opening reception with the artist will be held on Friday from 5:00 to9:00 p.m., and the exhibit will be up until June 19. Register for the opening reception, or find more information here.

Carnaval is happening!

Wondering whether Carnaval will be going down this year? Well, it will be! On Saturday, May 29 from noon to 5:00 p.m., enjoy this year’s Carnaval festivities. This year, Mission artist La Doña, who we have written about before, will be performing at 4:30 p.m. Join the festivities at Harrison Street between 18th and 19th.

Mark your calendars now, and get more info here.

San Francisco Pro-Palestinian Rally & Protest

This Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m. people will gather for “Resistance until Liberation,” a pro-Palestinian protest and rally. At 1:00 p.m., there will be a rally at Civic Center, according to the Bay Area Arab Resource and Organizing Center’s social media.

Art show at City Art Cooperative Gallery on Valencia

This weekend is the second to last that you can view the current exhibition at City Art gallery, which features around 50 artworks from local artists. The gallery is open Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10:00 p.m. Come see it at City Art at 828 Valencia Street. Find more info here.

Arts education job opportunity at Southern Exposure!

Southern Exposure, a San Francisco-based arts nonprofit, is looking for three “lead teaching artists” to work in its Artists in Education Program. The artists will teach youth in a series of online art workshops. The deadline to apply has been extended to May 24th. More information here.