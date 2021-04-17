In March, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews abruptly announced his retirement. This month, he abruptly announced his un-retirement. Mission Local on April 12 reported that Matthews’ return was not unconditional — it was predicated on the fractious Board of Education following its own rules and focusing on school reopening.

These rather intuitive requirements, we reported, were to be entered into Matthews’ contract, and ratified by a board vote.

That was accurate.

On Tuesday, the Board of Education will vote to ratify a “Third Amendment” to Matthews’ employment agreement. It not only pledges the board will follow its own procedural rules and maintain decorum, but mandates schools be open five days a week before the board introduces resolutions on any other subject. It also encourages board members to discuss matters with staff ahead of meetings so as to be “fully informed” before speaking publicly. Finally, it appears to cede some authority to Matthews — or at least not challenge authority he already held — in hiring and dismissing employees.

The amendment is printed below in its entirety:

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Superintendent announced his intention to retire on June 30 of this year. Subsequently, the Board requested that he remain in his position through June 30, 2022 in order to ensure the smooth reopening of schools for in-person learning.

The Board and Superintendent Matthews have a shared commitment to fully reopen schools for in-person learning for 5 full days per week in the fall of 2021 and have agreed to amend the terms of his employment to include the following terms and commitments, all of which are intended to ensure the District’s primary focus will remain on ensuring that schools fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall:

The parties agree that strict adherence to the Board’s Governance Standards, as set forth in Board Rule and Procedure 9005, will be necessary for the successful reopening of schools for in-person learning.

The Board agrees to follow Board Rule and Procedure 9322 when seeking to introduce a proposal or resolution.

Until students have returned to in-person learning for 5 full days a week, the Board shall refrain from introducing any new resolutions that are not directly related to schools reopening for in-person learning, safety and the budget.

Board members will endeavor to raise questions and concerns with staff regarding agenda items in advance of the meeting in order to both ensure that commissioners are fully informed on matters before the Board and to enable meetings to proceed in an orderly fashion.

The Board delegates to the Superintendent the authority to hire certificated and classified staff, renew and issue contracts to employees and release employees from employment. The Superintendent shall present employment actions to the Board for ratification on the consent agenda’s personnel report. The Board shall take a roll call vote in open session at a regularly noticed meeting on the employment contracts for deputy superintendent positions and the general counsel.

The Superintendent will not receive additional compensation or benefits as a result of the Third Amendment.

This contractual language jibes with what School Board president Gabriela López told us last week: “My understanding is, with [Matthews’] asks, it really is, ‘let’s make sure our only work and focus is to fully return to schools.’”

She predicted it would not be a challenge, at this point, to keep the Board of Education focused on school reopening. This focus — as well as decorum, following basic procedural rules, and endeavoring to be informed about subjects before meetings — are now requirements she and her colleagues will vote to impose upon themselves, contractually.

Board of Education member Alison Collins and her offending tweets. Photo courtesy of sfusd.edu

The Board of Education will also on Tuesday vote to name a new vice president, replacing Alison Collins, whom it stripped of the title on March 25.

Opponents of altering Lowell High School’s merit-based entry system in March unearthed a series of Collins’ tweets from December 2016, prior to her election to the Board of Education. In them, Collins decried anti-Black attitudes among the Asian community, and bemoaned specific instances of bullying and racism in her own daughters’ school.

But Collins — the only Black woman on the school board — went on, deploying sweeping generalizations that Asian Americans felt played into reductive stereotypes and negative tropes. Asian American leaders who contacted her found her to be dismissive and unapologetic; a vast majority of past and present elected leaders and community figures soon called for her resignation.

By a 5-2 vote, Collins’ Board of Education colleagues on March 25 stripped her of committee assignments and the title of vice president.

She responded on March 31 by suing the school district and her five colleagues who voted against her, claiming her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights had been violated and demanding at least $87 million in damages.

Her successor as vice president will be one of the five co-defendants in her suit.