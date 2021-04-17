SF-Marin food bank moving locations

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is relocating its pop-up sites in the Mission that were previously held at Cesar Chavez Elementary and Mission High School as schools reopen.

The Mission High site is moving to 350 Treat Avenue and the Cesar Chavez site is moving to 1450 San Bruno Avenue. The sites may move again, and you can find the most up-to-date information on the SF-Marin Food Bank’s website or call (628) 272-8340.

Both sites will continue run on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and require on-site registration.

“The financial challenges many of our neighbors face as a result of the economic impacts of COVID persist and we have no plans to close any current programing,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Photo by Annika Hom.

A plaque for Rigoberto Romero

A plaque has been put up commemorating Rigoberto “Rigo” Romero, who was shot dead in 2016. The plaque now accompanies a mural painted in his honor at the site of his death near 24th and Shotwell streets.

Romero was known to friends and family as someone who brought the neighborhood together — “Shotwell’s ambassador,” as one resident of the street put it. His death followed a string of shootings in the neighborhood.

He was 27 at the time of his death, still trying to figure out life, but he knew “wanted to see more than” the Mission District, according to his sister.

David Ireland House reopening

The David Ireland House, located at 500 Capp Street, is reopening next Thursday with socially distanced reservations. Visitors may reserve tickets for up to 4 people for the same appointment booking at this website: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35104.

The house will offer 60-minute reservations on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Saturdays, the house will offer 30-minute reservations, available at 20-minute increments between noon and 5 p.m.

The house presents exhibits and educational programs that celebrate American artist David Ireland’s artistic legacy. His former residence at 500 Capp Street is his most widely-known work of art, which he transformed over the course of three decades, using a wide range of materials to play with viewers’ sense of scale.

The Project Local Pop-Up Show

Project Local is hosting a pop-up community benefit event on Sunday, April 18 at City Station, 701 Valencia Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Project Local will display locally handcrafted art by Destroyed Peoples, S.O.S. Clothing, Emma Keenan Grace and Avant-Garde Candles, including paintings, candles, prints, clothing and local music. Senor Sisig and Vegan Mob will sell food.

“Monetization isn’t the immediate goal,” Project Local wrote in an email. “Instead, we want to inspire and act as a catalyst for young creatives to initiate change, implement ideas, and really just give back to the great communities/neighborhoods that make San Francisco what it is.”

Caravan for the Children virtual send-off

Galería de la Raza and partner organizations are launching a car caravan on Saturday at 8 a.m. in the Mission District to “serenade migrant children” at the San Diego/Tijuana border. The send-off will be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube where viewers can send their support and blessings. You can RSVP to the virtual event here: bit.ly/SunriseSendoff.

The caravan plans to meet community-based organizations at the border. Then, they will meet with local officials, hold a rally and perform songs and poetry for migrant children at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Caravan for the Children campaign is demanding the release, reunification and healing of migrant children still held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Galería de la Raz is working in partnership with CARECEN SF, Chicana Latina Foundation, Instituto Familiar de la Raza, and Latino Racial Equity Project on the campaign.

FLACC is hiring a managing director

The Festival for Latin American Contemporary Choreographers (FLACC) is hiring a part-time managing director to lead the festival as it enters its eighth season in 2021. You can find more information about the job and how to apply here: http://www.flaccdanza.org/

The managing director is responsible for providing leadership for the planning and operation of the dance festival and associated events. The position is an independent contractor position, with an average commitment of 10 to 20 hours a week, paid at $25/hour for a total of about $14,000 a year. The position requires a commitment of at least two years.

The ideal candidate is someone who is bilingual and dedicated to building relationships and community among artists, and passionate about increasing representation, visibility and opportunity for Chicanx, Latinx, and Indigenous dance makers in the Bay Area and internationally. FLACC especially encourages people of color, queer, trans and gender non-conforming people to apply.