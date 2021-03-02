Revolution Cafe, on the corner of 22nd and Bartlett streets and long a well-known and popular venue for live music, has closed after 15 years of business.

The cafe, which opened in 2006, currently has a realty sign attached to the front window.

It is the second recent closure of a beloved venue. On Feb. 22, Virgil’s Sea Room announced on its Facebook page that it would close. “We are another victim of the times. After a year of constant loss, not enough help from the feds, and a mental fatigue that can’t quite be described..”

The owners of the Revolution Cafe created a GoFundMe campaign for the cafe and the Alamo Square Seafood Grill, which is apparently under the same ownership, one week after the city’s first shelter in place order last March.

“We have 12 incredibly loyal, generous and talented employees,” said campaign organizer Jennifer Larzul on the fundraising page. “Our goal is to be able to give them each a $1,000 check in two weeks to help replace their missing paycheck. 100% of Funds raised will go directly to our staff.”

The campaign has raised a total of $6,390 since then. Through two updates, Larzul shared that she and restaurant owner Andre Larzul gave each employee $729 between late March and mid May.

“My fiance and I had our first kiss at revolution,” wrote Mallory Wilkerson when she donated to the campaign, “we’ve had so many beautiful memories there, thanks to everyone who makes that place great.”

In the second update, on May 13, Larzul said that the company had received a Paycheck Protection Program loan to put some employees back to work doing to-go orders. Alamo Square also reopened on that day.

But y November, Revolution, at 3248 22nd St., was shuttered once again, and updates stopped coming. The posted realty sign is the final confirmation of the closure after months of foreboding.

Revolution Cafe owners Andre and Jennifer Larzul could not be reached for comment.