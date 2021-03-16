A series of heavily reported stories spread over the course of months earned Mission Local a semi-final nod in the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Journalism.

The series, “Testing the Limits,” was selected from Mission Local’s dozens of articles on San Francisco’s testing response to the pandemic over the course of eight months; in the end we culled it down to five submissions.

These articles — and the many others we’ve written — questioned assumptions about the city’s testing strategy or lack thereof, and focused heavily on an inequitable distribution of resources.

While Mission Local wrote, for months, about the need to bring testing and resources into the communities of color in San Francisco that are disproportionately suffering during the pandemic, this message, however intuitive, has only slowly worked its way into official policy.

This national recognition is a testament to the incredible staff of Mission Local – from interns to reporters and editors – we’ve managed to be a pathbreaker in covering city testing and the inequities laid bare by the pandemic.

The recognition is appreciated. The work continues.

