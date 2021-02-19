Trey Graham, a business consultant, had been accustomed to working from his apartment near the Mission Playground one or two days a week before the pandemic.

Nowadays, he can take Bucky, the “scruffy, weird dog” that he adopted from a shelter in Palo Alto to the park everyday.

The daily walk is a pleasant respite from the increased isolation and “zoom calls all day,” he said, “But I’m not complaining, I’m fortunate to have a job where I can do that.”

While Graham enjoys his new routine, he’s still eager to go back to work.

“I’m ready for normal life to happen again,” Graham said.