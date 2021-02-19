Photo by Juan Carlos Lara

Trey Graham, a business consultant, had been accustomed to working from his apartment near the Mission Playground  one or two days a week before the pandemic. 

Nowadays, he can take Bucky, the  “scruffy, weird dog” that he adopted from a shelter in Palo Alto to the park everyday.    

The daily walk is a pleasant respite from the increased isolation and “zoom calls all day,” he said, “But I’m not complaining, I’m fortunate to have a job where I can do that.” 

While Graham enjoys his new routine, he’s still eager to go back to work.

“I’m ready for normal life to happen again,” Graham said.

Juan Carlos Lara

Juan Carlos Lara covers business and development in the Mission. Juan Carlos, a San Francisco State alum, is as much a photographer as he is a writer and previously worked as the campus news editor at...

