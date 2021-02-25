A 26-year-old man was shot in a drive-by near the intersection of Capp and 19th streets Sunday night, according to police.

“At this time we do not have suspect description or vehicle description to provide,” said the San Francisco Police Department in a statement.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but police declined to say whether he was still in the hospital as of Wednesday.

Several residents in the neighborhood reported hearing a quick volley of shots, between five and seven, at around 9:50 p.m.

“I was upstairs in my apartment and heard a bunch of gunshots,” said James Vaughan, a Mission resident, “I ran over to the window to look out and saw somebody laying here that looked like they had been shot in their leg.”

Vaughan, who has lived in his building for a year, said this was the second time he heard gunshots from his apartment.

“I’m pretty confident that’s a bullethole,” Vaughan said, pointing to a hole in his building’s facade, which he said was not there before Sunday.

Another nearby resident, who preferred to remain anonymous because he feared retaliation, said he has lived on a small stretch of Capp Street for over a decade and has heard gunshots at least once per year.

“It happens all the time up at this corner,” the resident said. “it’s not a question of ‘I can’t believe it happened’’ it’s like ‘when’s it going to happen again?’”

The shooting is the second on this intersection since the start of the year, according to incident report data. The first occurred in the early hours of Jan. 4, and in October 2019, a robbery with a gun occurred at that intersection. Incident report data also showed two other assaults or robberies involving weapons since the start of 2018.

All cases remain open or active.