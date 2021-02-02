Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

News on the Covid front is not nearly as glorious as today’s weather. New case numbers, hospitalizations, the R number and positivity rates suggest that the slow decline of the virus in SF may be plateauing. We will know more in a few days.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Vaccine delivery continues at a sluggish pace. As of February 5, over 11 percent (83,601) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while over 3 percent (23,306) have received two. On February 5, 4730 shots were delivered, and the seven day rolling average of shots per day increased to 3,781. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

Virtually no change. Estimates for San Francisco’s R Number range from .7 to .97 for an average of .79. Estimates for California’s R Number range from .7 to .94 for an average of .76.

Between January 5 and February 3, DPH reported 531 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 9 new cases per 1000 residents. Over the same period, Bayview Hunters Point had 630 new cases for a rate of 16.9 new cases per 1000 residents. The Citywide rate for the month was 7 new cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending January 30, the seven-day average of daily new cases rose slightly to 143, or 16.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending February 5, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 4 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 27 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. On February 4, DPH reports 78 ICU beds and 335 Acute Care beds were available.

The Citywide average positivity rate has hovered around 3 percent since January 27.

In January 3593 men 3415 women tested positive for the virus. Among trans women there were 3 cases, 2 among trans men and 15 were unknown.

The State is still behind the City in reporting deaths. Why? Who knows? The current number, 346, was first recorded on January 25.