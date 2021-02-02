Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Biden Administration decided to up the production and distribution of rapid home testing kits. Not everyone is happy, including rapid test guru Michael Minna.

Having promised justice to the family of Jesus Delgado during his campaign, DA Chesa Boudin will not file charges against cops for the 2019 killling.

Meet Ileana Montano, a busy woman.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Vaccinations are improving. As of February 4, 11 percent (79,233) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while over 3 percent (21,732) have received two. On February 4, 3410 shots were delivered, and the seven day rolling average of shots per day increased to 3,535.6. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

R Number estimates for San Francisco are inching back up. Covid-19 R Estimation for California puts the Number at .79, while the ensemble average is .77. Estimates for California’s R Number range from .7 to .94 for an average of .75.

Declining new cases can be seen in the Mission. Between January 4 and February 2, DPH reported 564 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3720 or 62.4 cases per 1000 residents.

Declining new cases are beginning to reach the peak of the summer surge. For the week ending January 29, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 137, or 15.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Over 36 percent of January’s cases were among Latinx residents. Whites had 24 percent, Asians 22 percent, Blacks 6 percent and Multi-racial 3 percent.

Hospitalizations seem to be plateauing at an uncomfortably high level. Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending February 4, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 2 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 27 percent and for Acute Care beds 21 percent. On February 4, DPH reports 67 ICU beds and 292 Acute Care beds were available.

Recent figures from the Feds continue to show SFGH 98 percent occupied with 0 available ICU beds

The Citywide average positivity rate has fallen below 3 percent. For the month of January, Latinx residents has a positivity rate of 11.4 percent, Blacks 4.4 percent, Multi-racial 4.3 percent, Asian 3.6 percent and Whites 2.8 percent.

In January 3593 men 3415 women tested positive for the virus. Among trans women there were 3 cases, 2 among trans men and 15 were unknown.

Our numbers for this graph come from the State and it appears there is a reporting glitch between City and State. Since the beginning of the fall-winter surge, deaths have increased 146 percent.