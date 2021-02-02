Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Double your pleasure, double your fun. The CDC now says two masks are better than one.

CDC is strangely silent on the one mask, the N95 respirator, that has been proven to be effective. Though shortages for healtchare workers are still reported around the country, “counterfeit” N95s are plentiful. And one company which has 30 million “authentic” N95s on hand can’t get rid of them.

By now you’re probably wondering whatever happened to the promise of Big Tech to “make the world a better place”? So far the tech “solution” to the vaccination problem has contributed to the problem of widespread confusion and inequity.

Meet Nick Larson who responds to the pandemic with elaborate chalk drawings on 25 street sidewalks.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of February 10, over 13 percent (101,710) of San Francisco residents over 18 have received one dose, while 4 percent (27,431) have received two. On February 10, a record 5370 shots were delivered, and the seven day rolling average of shots per day rose to 5210. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

In a rare occurence, the ensemble estmates San Francisco’s R Number (.86) higher than Covid-19 R Estimation for California (.81) . Though indicative the virus is “likely decreasing”, it’s not low enough to blunt the forecast B117 variant surge. Also rare is the agreement for the California R Number. Estimates range from .74 to .76 for an average of .75.

Between January 9 and February 7, DPH reported 423 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 71 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had a rate of 136 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 60 new cases per 10,000 residents.

It seems difficult to get new case numbers down to our summer surge peak. For the week ending February 3, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City rose to 143, or 16.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of February 8, Latinx residents had a case rate of 1032 per 10,000 residents, while Pacific Islanders had a rate of 757, Native Americans 690, Blacks 423, Multi-racial 205, Whites 196 and Asians had a rate of 194 per 10,000 residents.

Though still higher than the summer surge peak, the number of Covid patients in SF ICU wards dropped below 40 for the first time since December 16. Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 0 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending February 9, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients dropped an impressive 18 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 28 percent and Acute Care availability remained 21 percent. On February 9, DPH reports Covid patients made up 14 percent of ICU patients and 6 percent of Acute Care patients.

Are the Citywide low new case numbers and the low positivity rate due to the low testing numbers? Over the past month, the daily average number of tests collected has fallen precipitously from above 9,000 per day to around 6,000 per day.

Based on the population of that age group, in January those between 21-24 had a case rate of 133, 25-29 92.6, 30-39 75.9, 40-49 85.6, 50-59 78.3, 60-69 66, 70-79 54.4, and those 80 and above had a case rate of 75.9

The official SF death toll of 351 was first reached on January 30.