Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
San Francisco has opened its first commnity vaccination site. Where? In the Mission. Annika and Lydia report on Day One.
In case you missed it, the race between the vaccine and the variations has been won by the variations. Dr. Fauci says the variations should be a “wake up call”. Really Doc? After this year, who can sleep? Dr. Michael Osterholm has added his name to those who want to prioritize first dose vaccinations to minimize the expected variation surge coming soon.
Increased community testing over the past weeks has meant increased care for those testing positive. The Latino Task Force has responded with Community Wellness Teams led by Susana and Susy Rojas.
Meet Mike Jones and get to know who’s working down below ground at the 24th Street BART station.
While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Based on the group’s resident population, as of January 29, DPH reports Latinx residents had a case rate of 182.1 for the month, Blacks 92.4, Asians 50, and Whites 46.1. Citywide the rate was 77.1. “Other” had a case rate of 747.1 indicating this data is not being very well kept or reported.
The patient load in Calfornia hospitals is easing, but very slowly.
As of January 29, Pacific Islanders were testing at a rate of 653.3 tests per 1000 residents, Native Americans 474, Blacks 243.4, Whites 195.1, Latinx 184.5, and Asians 172.5 tests per 1000 residents.
The positivity rate in California has dropped below 8 percent for the first time since December 4. Why? No one really knows.
The Latinx death toll in and around L.A. from the latest surge has been devastating with the average number of daily deaths increasing by 1000 percent.
Between December 1 and January 24, deaths in nursing homes (“skilled nursing facilities”) rose 140 percent. Though still less than the national figure, nursing home deaths now make up more than 27 percent of the City’s Covid death toll.