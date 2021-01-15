Work for the city doing environmental outreach

The San Francisco Department of the Environment is currently hiring five people to do environmental outreach: three aides and two associates.

Both aide and associate positions involve speaking with members of the public about the city’s environmental policy through in-person and virtual mediums such as knocking on doors or making phone calls. Both also require a high school diploma or equivalent, but the associate positions also require a year of experience in environmental outreach or education.

Associates will earn $23.94 per hour compared to $21.88 for aides. Both positions require availability on some weekends or evenings. Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply, but must be able to pass language proficiency tests. Applications for city and county jobs can only be submitted online here, and are due by 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25.

Applicants who are considered to be a “strong match” will be contacted for a phone interview, and the most compatible candidates will engage in a panel interview, after which new hires will be chosen.

DACA Informational Meeting

The San Francisco Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs will host a free information meeting for first-time and renewing applicants for the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.

“Our virtual workshop will include an informational session with the latest updates on the DACA program, as well as a free DACA eligibility screening consultation with an attorney for all participants,” reads a description of the event.

The first hour of the event will be a general informational session, with the following two hours being dedicated to one-on-one attorney consultations.

Interested participants can register for the event here. Residents with questions can learn more by calling 415-742-2293 or emailing dacasf@gmail.com

Rapid Testing Reminder

If you’ve somehow missed our recent coverage as well as the large tents and long lines now at 24th and Mission streets, the Latino Task Force and UCSF are currently conducting free Covid-19 rapid tests everyday of the week except Thursday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Residents who test positive are notified within a few hours, as opposed to normal tests which usually take days. This particular testing campaign is primarily aimed at residents who are undocumented, uninsured, or are essential workers.

Testing ends on Jan. 29.

Pop-up shop at the Brava Theater

Mission artist Agana has set up a pop-up shop inside of the Brava Theater, with merchandise displayed in the Theater’s street facing windows.

“Her pop-up shop features beautifully handcrafted notebooks, notecards, and prints, custom earrings, keychains, t-shirts, bandanas and more,” reads a post on the theater’s Instagram announcing the new shop.

If residents passing by see something they like, they can knock on the theater’s doors to inquire, or they can contact the artist directly through their Instagram account, @dj_agana. The post did not announce exactly how long the pop-up will last.