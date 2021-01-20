Michelin-starred restaurant Californios has announced it is moving out of the Mission “in the upcoming winter season” according to the company voicemail.

“We are temporarily closed at this time as we prepare to reopen in our new location at 355 11th St. in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco,” said the restaurant’s voicemail. The automated message added that the business did not yet have a firm reopening date.

Californios first opened at 3115 22nd St. near South Van Ness Avenue, in January 2015, replacing Manos Nouveau and Panchitas No.3 before it.

The family-operated restaurant was part of, “the newest wave of the high-end restaurants – places like Al’s Café and Lazy Bear, which appear to be catering to the techie generation or foodies willing to spend big for a dining experience,” according to a 2016 Mission Local review.

The storefront at 3115 22nd St., where the restaurant first earned its Michelin star, now sits empty and is available for lease by Maven Properties.

Californios could not be reached for comment.