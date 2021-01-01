Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Did today’s death count grab your attention? Though the big jump represents a delay in reporting, that figure is likely low.
This morning, the New York Times features four opinions on how to fix Operation Snail’s Pace, including one by UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter. Something has to happen. Among supply and distribution snafus, communication borders on incoherence. Will the Biden Team ride to the rescue?
As author John Barry points out, community support networks played a critical role in fighting the 1918 flu pandemic. Fortunately that spirit survives today in the Mission.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
The reported death numbers today represent a steady increase since December 23 (the date when DPH now reports there were 204 deaths). What we are seeing is the consequence of the surge in cases which began in late October. Since December 11, deaths have increased over 23 percent, and today’s number is likely less than the actual figure.
Today’s numbers include 4 ICU transfers. For the week ending January 6, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 7 percent (which is within the DPH goal of keeping the weekly change below 10 percent). During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and for Acute Care beds 29 percent. On January 6, DPH reports 64 ICU beds and 370 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
The high positivity rate is a harbinger of more cases, hospitalizations and deaths to come.