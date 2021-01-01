Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A new study out from the National Bureau of Economic Research reports essential (ly screwed) workers are 55 percent more likely to contract Covid than those classified as non-essential workers. Those living with essential (ly screwed) workers also have a greater probablity of contracting the disease than others.

Despite the FDA and the Biden Administration coming down hard on the side of following the two dose vaccination protocol, prolonged bungling keeps the debate alive.

We’ve all seen recent reports, and evidence, of a “tech exodus” from San Francisco. But as David discovered, that’s only one side of the story.

And Julian reports on a new space for street and graffiti artists to create and promote their works.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Vaccination in SF keeps on truckin. As of January 28, DPH reports 8 percent (59,045) of San Francisco residents over 18 had received one dose, and 2 percent (15,245) had received two. For the week ending January 28, the seven day rolling average of shots per day was 3,160.3. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

Estimates for San Francisco’s R Number range between .73 and .99 with an average of .81. For California, the R number estimates range from .73 to .94 for an average of .79.

Between December 28 and January 26, we still see the effects of the holidays. Over that time frame DPH reported 694 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3615 cases, or 60.6 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending January 22, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 179, or 20.6 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Since January 8, this average daily new case number has dropped 52.5 percent.

Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 3 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending January 28, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 17 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 24 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent. On January 28, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 17 percent of ICU beds and 9 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

What is wrong with this picture? Approximately 90 percent of SF residents have some form of private health insurance (for which we pay a fortune). Yet, the publicly under-funded, under-staffed, under-resourced DPH administers 55 percent of the tests.

So far this month, 1915 positive cases had one or more underlying conditions, while 874 had none. The rest (3604) are unknown.

We are now seeing, and feeling, the most dire results of the holidays. Recent deaths were likely contracted around New Years.

