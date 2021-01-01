Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Remember when the goal was to “flatten the curve?” OK, we flattened the curve. But as we’ve learned in SF, without a “robust”, or merely adequate, test-trace-isolate strategy, the curve doesn’t stay flattened.
Why is California leading the country and the world in coronavirus disaster? Here’s one reason.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Approximately 25 percent of SF Covid hospitalizations are in ICU. For the week ending January 1, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients increased 21 percent. Despite the surge and the impact on ICU, DPH reports adequate availability. During the week ending January 1, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and for Acute Care beds 31 percent. On January 1, DPH reports SF hospitals had 106 ICU beds and 495 Acute Care beds available. Beds may be available, but are they staffed?
Of 7992 total cases reported in December, Latinx had 2902, Whites 1640, Asians 1521, Blacks 407 and Multi-racial 135.
Of the 34,583 tests recorded among Mission residents over the past two months, the average positivity rate was 4.23 percent.
can you kindly tell us what Asian groups are dying?
