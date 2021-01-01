Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Here are some Covid lessons learned from the NFL. Wait. Lessons? Learned? NFL? The CDC has a new report (not written by Roger Goodell) on “Implementation and Evolution of Mitigation Measures, Testing, and Contact Tracing in the National Football League, August 9–November 21, 2020”.

Bored waiting for The Vaccine? Operation Snail’s Pace has brought back Leap Frog as a game for all ages.

Or check out Dean Preston’s proposal for a long overdue San Francisco public bank.

Meet Josefina Vasquez. She sells flowers on 24th and Bryant. If you’re in the neighborhood, keep in mind La Palma is closed on Tuesday.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

No updated figures yet. As of January 24, DPH reports 6 percent (48,938) of San Francisco residents over 18 had received one dose, and 1 percent (10,345) had received two.

San Francisco’s R Number continues to improve. The current number, by all estimates, is below .9. Estimates for California’s R Number range between .73 and .94 for an average of .81.

Between December 25 and January 23, DPH reports 710 new cases in the Mission or 11.9 new cases per 1000 residents. The hardest hit neighborhood was the area bounded 23rd, Cesar Chavez, Bryant Street and the 101 freeway with 70 new cases or 19.7 new cases per 1000 residents. The Citywide rate during that time frame was 8.7 new cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending January 19, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 217, or 24.9 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of January 24, Latinx residents have had 2180 new cases this month, Whites 1428, Asians 1303, Blacks 346, and Multi-racial residents have had 157 new cases.

Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending January 25, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 25 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 25 percent and for Acute Care beds 24 percent. On January 24, DPH reports 61 ICU beds and 401 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Newsom’s decision to re-open must be based on projections, which show substantial easing over the next month. San Francisco’s ICU number is projected to decline to 40 ICU patients by this time next month. Note that during the summer surge, the highest number of San Francisco ICU patients was 38.

Over the past two months, Mission residents have had a positivity rate of 5.16 percent.

So far this month, DPH reports 79 new cases among unhoused residents.

No new deaths among unhoused residents. The total still stands at 2.

