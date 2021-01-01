Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

There is little data on how indoor or outdoor dining affects customers, however, a recent UCSF study shows restaurant work to be among the deadliest jobs during the pandemic. For the complete study, click here.

California and Florida have taken opposite strategies to control the virus. The Tampa Bay Times takes a look at how the two states measure up.

And Naomi writes on the absence of Zumba dancing in the Mission.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of January 23, DPH reports 5 percent (39,477) of San Francisco residents had received one dose, and 1 percent (8584) had received two. DPH says it will soon be tracking vaccination by neighborhood and ethnicity.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts the San Francisco R number at .9 while the ensemble has it at .86. Estimates for California’s R Number range between .77 and .94 for an average of .85.

Between December 23 and January 21, DPH reports 721 new cases among Mission residents for a case rate of 121 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had 211.3, Visitacion Valley 186.8, Excelsior 136.4, Outer Mission 134.8, and Tenderloin 120.3 while the Citywide case rate for that period was 87.5 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending January 17, the seven-day average of daily new cases remained at 261, or 30 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

On January 23, the number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals dropped below 200 for the first time since December 26. Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending January 23, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 21 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 23, DPH reports 79 ICU beds and 428 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Yesterday, 552 tests were collected at the 24th Street BART station. The Latinx positivity rate was 12.02 percent, non-Latinx 7.45 percent and total positivity rate 10.69 percent.

The 14 day average positivity rate in California dropped below 10 percent for the first time since December 10.

As of January 22, 2740 of the month’s cases were male, 2671 were female, with 2 trans females, 1 trans male, and 13 “unknown.”

Like age, the proportion of deaths by gender has been fairly static through the pandemic. Of the 293 deaths, 185 were men, and 103 were women.

.