Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Another big jump in death numbers today, as more deaths reflect the fall surge and reporting catches up to reality.



Nothing new from DPH which is still reporting 3.6 percent (31,189) of San Francisco residents had received one dose, and .8 percent (7128) had received two. With the City College site opening Friday, the numbers should be higher.

R number estimates for San Francisco and California are mostly at or below .86

Between December 22 and January 20, DPH reports 737 new cases among Mission residents for a cumulative total of 3516, or 59 cases per 1,000 residents.

For the week ending January 16, the seven-day average of daily new cases was 261, or 30 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Today’s numbers include 2 ICU transfers, and 2 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending January 22, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 17 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 22, DPH reports 62 ICU beds and 382 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

The 293 figure was reached a week ago, so expect the true number to be higher. Reporting on death numbers has been vague. Relative age and ethnicity proportions remain roughly where they’ve been for the past two months, as do the percentages of those with underlying conditons, those without and those for which underlying conditions are uknown.

