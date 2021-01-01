Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. Tomorrow, for sure, maybe, as the City health officials and private providers promise to vaccinate everyone in the City by June 30.

With Dark Ages Donald in the rear view mirror, the real challenges begin.

Like the trash piling up on the City’s sidewalks. Recology, our local monopoly with no competition and compromised oversight, has little incentive to pick it up.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

At yesterday’s hearing, officials said 45,206 doses were administered at SF sites. Apparently, not all those who received the shots were SF residents. The DPH website reports as of January 19, 3.4 percent (29,599) of San Francisco residents had received one dose, and .7 percent (6433) had received two. These are the same figures reported for January 18.

Virtually no change. Covid-19 R Estimation puts San Francisco’s R number at 1.02 while ensemble ranges from .93 to 1.03 for an average of 1. Estimates for California’s R number range from .83 to 1. for an average of .92.

Between December 19 and January 17, DPH reports 770 new cases in the Mission or 129 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that same period, Bayview Hunters Point had 827 new cases or 221 new cases per 10,000 residents.

Though there’s a lot of virus out there, our 2.5 month surge may be subsiding. For the week ending January 13, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 299, or 34.4 average new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of January 18, per 10,000 residents, Latinx residents had 944 cases, Pacific Islanders 735, Native Americans 631, Blacks 365, Multi-racial 183, Whites 174, Asians 167 cases. The Citywide average was 337 cases per 10,000 residents.

Although still packed, SF hospitals report a dropping off of Covid patients. Today’s numbers include 3 ICU transfers, and 5 transfers in Acute Care. For the week ending January 19, the weekly change in Covid positive patients dropped 5 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 25 percent and for Acute Care beds 25 percent. On January 19, DPH reports 75 ICU beds and 373 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent hospital data from HHS (with 10 SF hospitals) shows less capacity than DPH reports.

Of the 661 tests collected on Wednesday at the 24th Street BART station, 9.3 percent were positive. Latinx tests had a 11.36 percent positivity rate and non-Latinx tests had a positivity rate of 4.09 percent.

Of the estimated 2524 San Francisco residents in nursing homes, 608 have tested positive for approximately 2 percent of SF cases. The average number of nursing home daily cases has gone down from 19 on January 4 to 4 on January 12.

Nursing home residents make up 26 percent of the current SF Covid deaths. Since October 15, reported Covid deaths in San Francisco have risen over 117 percent.