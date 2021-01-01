Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Big jumps in case and death numbers overnight. See below for more.

The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. Tomorrow — um — next week — for sure. Maybe.

Here’s the best summary I’ve found of what the Biden vaccination plan offers, other than a break from the Trump Maladministration’s mendacity.

When Biden promises 100 million shots in 100 days, let’s keep in mind “shots” are not vaccinations.

Speaking of breaks, how about the Chron breaking with Willie Brown? As Joe reports, it’s only 12 years late.

And a sad farewell to Salvador Lopez, one of the best in the Mission. Que le vaya con Dios.

While you wait for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between December 14 and January 12, DPH reports 822 new cases in the Mission or 138 new cases per 10,000 residents. Cases are soaring in Bayview Hunters Point, reporting 879 new cases, or 235 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide average over that period, was 95 new cases per 10,000 residents.

Reporting is catching up to reality. For the first eight days of January, the weekly average number of new cases per day rose 33 percent. For the week ending January 8, the seven-day average of new cases jumped to 369, or 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. So far very unclear how high and how fast numbers will rise over the next few days.

As you can see from the chart, case numbers for Latinx residents continue to soar above the other groups. Here’s a piece about L.A. where the death toll for among Latinx residents has risen 800 percent in recent months.

Today’s numbers include 3 transfers in ICU and 1 in Acute Care. In a positive sign, though probably short-lived, for the week ending January 14, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose only 2 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 25 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 11, DPH reports 63 ICU beds and 350 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Hospitalizations appear to be tapering off, but that may be due to zero capacity.

Basically no change in the R Number. For San Francisco the R number estimates remain around 1.1 and for California, around 1.

As tests increase, the Citywide positivity rate continues to fall, which may indicate who’s getting tested. For the week of January 8, with an average of over 9000 daily tests, the average Citywide positivity rate slid below 5 percent for the first time since the week ending December 28 when there was an average of 6800 daily tests

During the current surge, cases and deaths among Whites appear to be rising relative to other racial and ethinc groups.

Yesterday’s death toll, 241, was first recorded on December 31. Of the 254 deaths, 183 had one or more underlying conditions, and 6 had none. The rest are “unknown.”