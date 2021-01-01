Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The Vaccination didn’t come this morning. Tomorrow morning for certain. Or maybe not, as a Bidenista wisely warns against extravagant expectations. Of course what’s happening in NYC, definitely won’t happen here. We’ve got this.
While local restauranteur and wino Gavin Newsom struggles to get a coherent state vaccination in place, the City can take immediate action. Matt Haney provides suggestions.
Many in the Mission have more pressing, and old fashioned concerns, like rent.
Today’s comic relief is provided by the Police Commission which urged the SFPD to investigate itself with respect to last week’s Capitol Hill riots.
Even wearing a mask, John Johnson, a security guard on Mission Street, can still smile.
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
DPH won’t be reporting much on new cases by race/ethnicity until next week.
Today’s numbers include 3 transfers, all in Acute Care as hospitalizations continue to rise. For the week ending January 11, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 13 percent. During the week ending January 11, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 11, DPH reports 69 ICU beds and 316 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.
Are California hospitlizations plateauing or do recent numbers reflect the lack of space and staff?
Though still above 5 percent, the Citywide weekly average positivity rate fell for the first time this month.
San Francisco has 27 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents. Sacramento has 68.3, San Diego 57.5, Portland 53, Seattle 52.5, Denver 102, Dallas 89, Nashville 94.4, Charleston 85.6, Atlanta 81.4, Cincinatti 52.6, Philadelphia 170.7 and Boston 182.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.