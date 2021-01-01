Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Operation Snail’s Pace got a shot in the arm yesteday from the incompetent bureaucrats of the outgoing Trump Maladministration. Although some docs (and Biden team) have called for releasing all vaccine supplies now rather than holding on for second doses, this move by itself may cause more confusion without solving any of the production and distribution problems. Another Big Pharma developer received a billion dollars for big promises that won’t be kept.

On the local front, the Vaccination did not come this morning. Local officials assure us they have plan.

Luis DeJesus, brother of Police Commissioner Petra De Jesus, received at least six excessive force complaints and was involved in at least three officer-involved shootings. No problem. He currently serves as an SFPD sergeant earning $150,000 a year.

Ignoring police misconduct not only provokes more of the same, and it may also cost the City (i.e. taxpayers) millions of dollars.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between December 10 and January 8, DPH reports 816 new cases in the Mission for a cumulative total of 3336, or 55.6 cases per 1000 residents.

After reporting a big jump yesterday, DPH today reports that for the week ending January 5, the seven-day average of new cases rose only one case to 303, or 34.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. According to Dr. Colfax, the post-December holiday surge has produced a 20 percent rise in new cases, in contrast to the 70 percent rise following Thanksgiving.

Local hospitals continue to fill up. Today’s numbers include 4 more ICU patients. For the week ending January 11, the weekly change in Covid positive patients rose another 17 percent. During the week ending January 11, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 26 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 11, DPH reports 64 ICU beds and 348 Acute Care beds available. DPH does not report if available beds are staffed, but continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Concerned about what’s happening in local, state and national ICUs? You should be.

Since Sunday, Unidos en Salud have administered 1859 tests, of which 1398 have been to Latinx residents. Between January 1 and January 10, the Citywide Latinx positivity rate was 13.96 percent.

Estimates for San Francisco’s rising R number today average 1.11. California’s R number estimates average 1.

From January 1 through January 10, Latinx cases have risen over 11 percent, Asians 10 percent, Blacks 5 percent and Whites 31 percent.

Using the number of cases in the age group, divided by the total number of residents in that group and multiplied by 10,000, residents aged 40-49 have a case rate of 354, 25-29 have a rate of 345, 30-39 have 342, 50-59 have 290, 60-69 214, and 70-79 have a case rate of 181 per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate is 313 per 10,000 residents.

San Francisco’s current Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is .86.