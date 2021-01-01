Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Happy New Year! A greeting that’s taken on a considerably deeper and more ecstatic meaning this year.

My hope for this year is that DPH follows its own data rather than its press clippings.

While the Vaccine waits to get shot, some think the best way to go would be to widely administer the first dose before giving a second dose. But is supply the current problem?

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Between November 29 and December 28, DPH reports 777 new cases among Mission residents for a neighborhood total of 2928 cases, or 49 cases per 1000 residents. During this recent surge, the area between 23rd and Cesar Chavez, South Van Ness and Harrison remains the hardest hit, with 129 new cases reported.

With four fewer Covid ICU patients than yesterday, for the week ending December 30, the weekly rate of change in Covid positive patients increased 24 percent. Despite the surge, DPH reports adequate availability. During the week ending December 30, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and for Acute Care beds 32 percent. On December 30, DPH reports SF hospitals had 99 ICU beds and 538 Acute Care beds available. How has the City managed to maintain, even increase, availability? DPH doesn’t offer an explanation. Nor does it report on staffing.

With California’s hospital system on the “brink of catastrophe”, what’s the plan? Beyond “crisis care” and telling us to stay home, we haven’t heard. Dr. Mark Ghaly did say the main worry right now is not space, but staffing.

Essentially no change in R number estimates from the past few days. Estimates continue to show San Francisco’s R number below 1.1, with most models showing California’s R number slightly below 1. Of interest, estimates for Los Angeles R number average 1.06.

As of December 24, the seven-day average of new cases per day was 237, or approximately 27.3 new cases per 100,000 residents. Because few tests were collected on December 25, the numbers may be artificially low for a few days. If there is another surge coming from Christmas-New Years, we likely won’t see it for a couple weeks.

Since the pandemic began, the Citywide case rate has been 27 per 1000 residents. The Latinx rate is 77 per 1000 residents.

The Citywide average positivity rate has been inching upwards recently. This may reflect more testing among Latinx residents where the postivity rate has increased to 12.15 percent as of 12/29. Blacks currently have a positivy rate of 4.06, percent, Multi-racials 3.33 percent, Asians 3.21 percent and Whites 2.45 percent.

The California positivity rate has declined, slightly, for the first time in weeks

35 percent of cases and 2 percent of the deaths have had no underlying conditions.



The age group between 20 and 50 have had 60 percent of the cases and 5 percent of the deaths.