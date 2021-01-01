Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

As the Vaccination continues rolling out at a snail’s pace, Blacks are receiving vaccinations at dramatically lower rates nationally than Whites. And in a California poll, whereas 71 percent said they were more than ready for a vaccination, Blacks and Latinx, express reluctance. Given that Latinx in California have suffered in vast disproportion, this may come as a surprise. Or not. However, those surveyed at 24th Street were more likely to get vaccinated – an indication that trusting the local provider can be key.

The Mission community continues to respond to the inequality, by providing tests at a food hub yesterday.

While waiting for the Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Vaccination in SF maintains its snail’s pace. As of January 29, DPH reports 8 percent (61,918) of San Francisco residents over 18 had received one dose, and 2 percent (16,393) had received two. DPH provides no geographic or ethnic data on vaccinations, but given that the focus is health care workers and those over 65, it’s certain that the most vulnerable – Latinx and other frontline workers – are among the least vaccinated groups. For the week ending January 29, the seven day rolling average of shots per day was 3,331.4. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day.

Covid-19 R Estimation has lowered its estimate for San Francisco’s R Number to .77, the lowest its been during the pandemic. Other models range from range between .74 and .82 with an average of .79. For California, the R number estimates range from .77 to .94 with an average of .79.

Between December 29 and January 27, the Mission logged 655 new cases. The Mission continues to have the most total cases in the City with 3621 or 60.7 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending January 23, the seven-day average of daily new cases dropped to 174, or 20 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Early indications suggest the currrent drop may be slowing.

The number of Covid patients in SF hospitals has fallen below 50 for the first time since December 26. Today’s numbers include 1 ICU transfer, and 1 transfer in Acute Care. For the week ending January 29, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 11 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 24 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent. On January 29, DPH reports 67 ICU beds and 349 Acute Care beds available. DPH continues to assert 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Over the past two months, Mission residents have had a positivity rate of 5.2 percent.

The positivity rate in California has dropped below 8 percent for the first time since December 4. Why? No one really knows.

The case fatality rate (CFR) for San Franciscans between the ages of 30 and 39 is .04 percent. The CFR for San Franciscans older than 70 is over 10 percent.

